Hong Kong’s Top Wellness Practitioners: Kiyoko Tsukabayashi

With restrictions and quarantine orders going up and down almost seasonally, and meditation classes or sound-bowl healing becoming preferred pastimes, the wellness sector has really found its stride. We get advice from nine key individuals and hears about misconceptions and hurdles. Today, we speak with Kiyoko Tsukabayashi.

Mindful Mentor: Kiyoko Tsukabayashi

Born in Hong Kong, Japanese-Chinese Kiyoko Tsukabayashi spent many years studying in the United Kingdom. A graduate of the London College of Fashion, she majored in visual merchandising and branding. After returning to Hong Kong in 2018, however, she changed course and embarked on a journey of spiritual learning, focusing on chakra healing practices, astrology, Feng Shui, numerology and divination. She now runs the wellness platform Kosmicland.

Kiyoko Tsukabayashi

Tell us about what you do.

At Kosmicland, we offer a series of mindfulness services, such as intentional energy psychic readings, chakra tests and analysis, mind-body-soul wellness retreats and educational workshops. We also offer tailor-made mindfulness team-building workshops or events for corporate clients.

My goal is to help clients learn how to tap into their spirituality by reconnecting their subconscious and higher selves to elevate their spiritual, emotional and mental wellbeing. Think of it as a chiropractic session or a body massage, but for the mind. As we receive these physical treatments to release tension in our bodies, our services release tension in our minds.

What does wellness mean to you and how do you incorporate it into your role?

We live in a society now where it’s easy to neglect spirituality. Wellness to me is all about the alignment

of mind, body and soul. This is the core message we emphasise in all Kosmicland projects, services and products. We aim to create multifunctional products with special features, for example, our Crystal Bath Bomb comes with a hidden cleansed-and-charged chakra healing crystal. This year, we also launched Kosmo

Twelve NFT, the first mindfulness and astrology NFT community in Hong Kong. It connects to a B2B platform to support local wellness brands and educate people who carry the same values and principles to connect, learn and grow.

Kiyoko Tsukabayashi leading a workshop at Soho House Hong Kong

What was your biggest hurdle when starting out?

Starting as a young entrepreneur, the biggest hurdle was the acceptance of mindfulness practices in society. I’ve faced multiple rejections from event organisers who categorised my business as “superstitious”. It wasn’t a smooth ride, but I’m grateful to everyone who allowed me space to grow.

What advice would you give stressed-out Hongkongers?

Meditate! You have to disconnect to reconnect.

Check out our full list of mindful mentors here

Featured image courtesy of Soulful Stock