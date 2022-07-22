Hong Kong’s Top Wellness Practitioners: Lilian Lam

With restrictions and quarantine orders going up and down almost seasonally, and meditation classes or sound-bowl healing becoming preferred pastimes, the wellness sector has really found its stride. We get advice from nine key individuals and hears about misconceptions and hurdles. Today, we speak with Lilian Lam.

Mindful Mentor: Lilian Lam

The founder of TalkMatters Psychological Counselling, Lilian Lam worked in public relations, marketing and communications before joining the humanity service sector as a psychological counsellor. She deals with the “inner world”, mind and experience of individuals, and also offers counselling in collaboration with NGOs.

Lilian Lam

Tell us about what you do.

My role is to accompany an individual walk through a challenging part of their journey, offering them a safe space and opportunity to build a trusted relationship. Together, we’ll try to find the light switch and if the person wishes, light the room up. In short, counsellors help clients seek clarity and regain positivity. I also support corporate clients in employee wellness programmes, such as stress-reduction and mindfulness workshops.

What does wellness mean to you and how do you incorporate it into your role?

Wellness is a state of balance in both physical and mental forms. If we’re in possession of wellness, we can take on different perspectives, essentially minimising the negative energy that impairs our functioning. The capability of getting the best solutions lies within each individual. What we do is a facilitation of insights, bringing to light

a person’s strengths and resources in order to allow appropriate choices to be made. Towards this end, I’m an advocate of talking. Talking matters as a process that leads to making sense of our past and current experiences.

What advice would you give stressed-out Hongkongers?

Practise mindfulness: nurture compassion within ourselves, others and the world. Gradually, it will lead us to wisdom in handling adversities.

Check out our full list of mindful mentors here

Featured image courtesy of Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash