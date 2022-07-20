Hong Kong’s Top Wellness Practitioners: Susanne Schutz

With restrictions and quarantine orders going up and down almost seasonally, and meditation classes or sound-bowl healing becoming preferred pastimes, the wellness sector has really found its stride. We get advice from nine key individuals and hears about misconceptions and hurdles. Today, we speak with Susanne Schutz.

Mindful Mentor: Susanne Schutz

Susanne Schutz is a Chinese metaphysics consultant who’s lived and worked in Asia for three decades. She founded Suzhong Consulting in 2014 to bridge the gap between local Chinese Metaphysics masters and cosmopolitan clients who require a more adaptive approach and deeper understanding of the traditional remedies presented. A holder of four master’s degrees in Chinese metaphysics, Schutz runs the only agency of its kind in Hong Kong, working with clients to provide detailed no-nonsense consultations and remedies.

Susanne Schutz

Tell us about what you do.

I offer Chinese metaphysics consultations and trainings to local Hongkongers, as well as international clients. This includes Feng Shui audits of homes and offices, Bazi astrology readings, Qimen Dunjia destiny readings and advisories, as well as Chinese date selection. Since the pandemic, I’ve offered all these services remotely over Zoom and am one of only a handful of metaphysics masters willing and able to do this remotely. Aside from the actual consulting services, I also teach students around the world and train them to become proficient in metaphysics subjects as well.

What are the common misconceptions people have about what you do?

Most people are unfamiliar with the philosophical and spiritual background of Chinese metaphysics and therefore believe it’s all about wearing a lucky colour or putting a lucky charm somewhere on your body or in your home and then hoping for the best. In reality, Chinese metaphysics and its sub-sciences are all based on scientific observation of our environment and how this impacts us and the way we act and react. There’s no one-solution-fits-all, as everyone is different and therefore require different solutions and approaches.

What was your biggest hurdle when starting out?

As a Western woman, it was incredibly difficult to break into an industry that’s traditionally dominated by elderly male Chinese masters. However, the results speak for themselves and I’m proud to say that 75 percent of my clientele are Chinese – and this customer base is growing rapidly.

What advice would you give stressed-out Hongkongers?

Go out in nature. Here in Hong Kong, we’re blessed to be surrounded by wild forests and lots of nature trails, but we often forget about them in our busy lives. No matter how good your home Feng Shui is, the best Feng Shui is still found outside and in nature.

