Hong Kong’s Top Wellness Practitioners: Vera Lui

By Sandra Kwong
Features Editor
29 Jul 2022
Beauty & Wellness
With restrictions and quarantine orders going up and down almost seasonally, and meditation classes or sound-bowl healing becoming preferred pastimes, the wellness sector has really found its stride. We get advice from nine key individuals and hears about misconceptions and hurdles. Today, we speak with Vera Lui.

Mindful Mentor: Vera Lui

Vera Lui is a sexuality educator and founder of Sally Coco, the first female-friendly intimate lifestyle store in Hong Kong. Born and raised here, she experienced and witnessed others suffering from a lack of sex education in what she calls a “sex taboo” city. In 2012, she started her YouTube channel discussing sex education, and founded Women’s Festival HK with Eaton HK to create an open platform for women to explore topics ranging from body positivity, mental and physical wellness, and motherhood to spirituality and sensuality.

What does wellness mean to you?

Wellness is balance, and this balance can be applied to everything you do, think and even eat. As a sexuality educator, I try my best to share my knowledge on sexual wellness through positive education.

What are the common misconceptions people have about what you do?

That I’m a sex goddess and my sex life is perfect. I’m struggling like everyone else. The only difference is that I turn my struggles into a learning experience and share what I’ve learned with others.

What was your biggest hurdle when starting out?

The biggest hurdle when starting up – and still today – is how Hong Kong society still thinks of sex as a shameful taboo.

What advice would you give stressed-out Hongkongers?

Be compassionate to yourself

Sandra Kwong
Features Editor
A perpetually hungry individual paired with an acute dirty martini obsession. You'll catch Sandra waltzing around town from gallery openings to various happy hours. Usually waxing lyrical about her 10-step skincare routine or her latest gadget. Currently missing: long ski runs in Hanazono.
