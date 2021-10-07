If you have an urge to radiate the effortless good looks of a K-pop star, Dr Lisa Chan explains how it’s done.

With the explosion in popularity of global K-pop superstars, such as Blackpink and BTS, many of my clients have come to me with requests for the kind of skin and contour enhancements that make such artists look impeccable without make-up. Some recent favourites include:

Glass Skin: Poreless, luminous skin that glows from within. As any good make-up artist will emphasise, foundations and concealers can only do so much to cover blemishes and pockmarks. Dewy, hydrated and radiant-looking skin is the basis for flawless make-up and, depending on the initial condition of the skin, this can be achieved via deep dermal hydrating injections and sessions of intense pulsed light.

Eyelid Contouring: Prominent creases that widen and increase the charisma of the eyes. Over time, sagging of the upper eyelid skin and loss of volume under the brow area can result in a tired, defeated appearance. Biostimulant and hyaluronic acid filler injections can fill in creases and make up for fat loss and bony resorption, while devices utilising high-intensity focused ultrasound and radiofrequency energy can help tighten and lift sagging skin. Opaque lenses will need to be worn to protect the eyeballs during treatment.

Aegyo Sal: The creation of “charming fat” under the eyes radiates youth and good cheer. If you’ve ever wondered why so many Korean celebrities always look as if they’re smiling, this is one of their best-kept secrets. Tiny cannulas are used to deposit minuscule amounts of hyaluronic acid fillers under the bottom lash line to mimic the muscular action of “smiling eyes” and create a highlighted, cheerful effect.

Smile Lipt: A lip reshaping and “smile” formation technique. To add to the impression of effortless serenity, gone are the days of puffy overblown lips, in favour of delicate petal-shaped borders with upturned corners. Carefully placed botulinum toxin injections and low-viscosity hyaluronic acid fillers can smooth out wrinkles and gently lift lip corners, while intense pulsed light can reduce unwanted pigmentation.

Jaw Contouring: A sculpted, defined appearance to the jawline. Double chins and loose skin can make it difficult to be camera-ready at all angles, but there are multiple ways to combat these issues. Deoxycholic acid, a fat emulsifier naturally found in the body, can be injected to reduce stubborn fat under the chin area, while a combination of hyaluronic acid fillers, polydioxanone threads, high-intensity focused ultrasound and radiofrequency treatments can be used to tighten, lift and improve the definition of the chin and jaw.

K-pop artists are known for their meticulous attention to detail and high beauty standards that make it seemingly impossible for unflattering photos to surface. Beauty filters and Photoshop aside, there’s nothing quite like the glow of confidence that comes from looking and feeling your best.

