When products alone are unable to fix our beauty concerns, non-invasive procedures, such as those offered by King Qualia, come into their own. We explore several popular treatments at the beauty centre.

There are times for real in-the-flesh therapists, such as when you need a lymphatic drainage massage to remove toxic build-up and improve circulation. And then there are the times when nothing but state-of-the-art beauty machines can do the trick. In search of an almost immediate transformation, we head to King Qualia in the heart of Central to discover what its treatments are all about.

“Everyone will notice but no one will know” is the motto of the beauty centre, which prides itself on its tailor-made treatments and specialised one-on-one services for an unparalleled skincare experience.

Fotona 4D Pro is one of King Qualia’s most sought-after treatments

One of the centre’s beauty therapists is assigned to you on your first visit, who then looks after you on every subsequent appointment, no matter which treatment you’re looking for. Safety, comfort, privacy and reliability are key at King Qualia, with all machines and equipment used thoroughly researched, US FDA- approved and brought in by the owners themselves.

King Qualia offers a comprehensive range of treatments and non-invasive procedures that help decelerate the effects of ageing, and treat skin concerns the include wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and sagging jawlines. Treatments such as Picoway, Ultherapy, EMsculpt, Fotona 4D Pro, Thermage, Stellar M22, Exilis 360 help tighten and lift the skin, reduce lines and cellulite on the face and body, and increase collagen to retain a youthful look, and all are approved by the US FDA.

Fotona is a four-step procedure that’s great for mature skin, or for those looking for a quick “facelift” without the use of fillers. A synergistic, non-invasive laser treatment, Fotona 4D targets both the exterior facial and interior oral cavity, tightening the skin from inside out in just four steps.

The first step, SmoothLiftin begins inside the mouth, where laser energy is used to kick start the tightening process around the jawline and perioral region by reducing expression lines. The second step, FRAC3, targets deeper imperfections and pigments to restore a more uniform complexion. The third step, PIANO, is a brushing technique that applies heating rapidly to firm and tighten the skin. And the final step, SupErficial, is a light laser peel that addresses surface-level imperfections. The full session is quick, relatively painless and can be completed in around 60 minutes. The lifting effect is immediate, giving you an all-over glow the next day, with lasting effects that will continue to improve over a two to three-month period.

Thermage FLX uses radio-frequency technology to deliver heat safely and uniformly into the skin layers and renew collagen

With the ability to reduce visible signs of ageing in a matter of minutes, Thermage FLX is another popular treatment at King Qualia that uses radio-frequency technology to deliver heat safely and uniformly into the skin layers and renew collagen. The heat separates water molecules from the collagen to result in an instant contracting and tightening effect on the skin and results in an immediately more well-defined contour on the face.

There are three major advances in using Thermage FLX. The heat is delivered into the collagen-rich layer of the skin to a depth of precisely 4.3mm, reducing treatment time by at least 25 percent compared to other therapies. The energy-pulse AccuREP technology can be adjusted and auto-tuned to deliver a customised pulse to the skin for a more personalised treatment. The machine also comes with multiple functions and can be used to target different areas of the face and body to increase comfort and effectiveness. Like most of the treatments available at King Qualia, Thermage claims to deliver lasting results with little to no downtime.

