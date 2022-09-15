Shop Kurios: A New Lifestyle and Wellness Brand by Pure Group and Rue Madame

Wellness enthusiasts in the city have a new haven to discover as the Pure Group and Rue Madame Fashion Group join hands to launch Kurios. The brand new lifestyle and wellness brand marks a rebirth of Pure Apparel and brings together a unique curation of apparel and accessories for the body and mind.

Here are just a few things that caught our attention.

Shop Kurios by Pure Apparel at Pure Yoga and Pure gym locations.

Spiritual Gangster

American brand Spiritual Gangster is made for the new generation of yogis. Their best-selling crop tanks are made from soft cotton blend jersey and come in a variety of quotes and graphics for easy styling in and out of the gym.

Alo Yoga

Popular athleisure brand Alo Yoga is known for its studio to street chic yoga wear, thoughtfully designed with current trends in mind and made in high-quality fabrics that support and sculpt your every curve.

Sentara

The holistic wellness brand offers products that are based on the power of natural minerals and stones that can improve one’s health and well-being. From water bottles, gun sha and roller, and chakra stones to room sprays imbued with the power of crystals, this is one for the wellness junkies out there.

Everyday Humans

Affordable, non-toxic, reef-friendly and cruelty-free, Everyday Humans is the do-it-all SPF we all need. The multi-effect sunscreen-serum is hydrating and lightweight, and turbocharged with plant-powered antioxidants to give us a boost while protecting us from the sun.

Kando

Dedicated to finding ways and making products that enable us to live life in awe, Kando has brought us a line of beautiful reusable water bottles in a multitude of colours. The bottle is designed for the long-term and composed of two main parts so it’s easy to open, clean and reassemble.

Zero Yet 100

Believing that natural is always better, Zero Yet 100 is a natural deodorant that contains ingredients that are 100 percent natural, 100 percent free of toxins and 100 percent effective.

Bala Bangles

Innovative and functional, Bala’s Bangle ankle and wrist weights allow us to rethink the way we move. They are great additions for yoga and bodyweight training, but they can also easily be used for everyday activities such as walking, running, and even housework.

Yoga Books

At Kurios, there is also a selection of yoga books for all levels (there’s even one for baby massages) so you can bring your practice further in the comforts of your own home.

