Summer Essentials This July 2022: Sportswear, Laser Facials and More

It’s a harsh world out there weather- and travel-wise right now, but we’ve got the scoop on the best outfits, treatments and useful paraphernalia to help ease the seasonal transition.

Summer Essentials for July 2022

Parakito

Parakito

Is this just a fun throwback fashion accessory à la snap bands we were obsessed with back in primary school? Nope. This is so, so much more. If you, like me, are a Grade-A mosquito-magnet, Parakito’s latest products will be an absolute lifesaver. Alcohol-free and developed in France using plant-based active ingredients, these bite relief products are safe and effective mosquito protection products. Shown above is Parakito’s refillable repellent wristbands with up to 15 days efficacy.

The Chaless

The Chaless

Launched by wellness expert Anna Flores, The Chaless is a quiet haven in the city centre. With a modern approach to beauty and transformative treatments, drop in for a divine Pro Collagen Facial or an indulgent CBD Oil Mood Boosting Massage to kickstart your week. Flores is also a champion of female-owned brands, displaying a range of skincare and jewellery brands within the outlet.

Lululemon

Lululemon

Reader-favourite athleisure brand Lululemon kicks off the summer with 33 new products in The Hike Collection. Featuring a range of women’s, men’s and unisex clothing and accessories, you’ll be ready to hit the peaks in style. The collection is created with abrasion-resistant seams, double-duty products and proprietary tech to recalibrate weight distribution for pressure point relief. Snazzy.

Skin Laundry

Skin Laundry

No one likes clogged pores or blemishes! And with daily mask wearing? Spare us some mercy. Thankfully, California’s most famous laser brand Skin Laundry opens their 23rd worldwide clinic in ifc mall this summer to provide us with another venue for fast, effective laser facials. Their signature 15-minute treatment allows you to pop in and out during your lunch break with utter efficiency. And, if you’re a first-timer, it’s complimentary! We dig it.

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour launches their first flagship store in Hong Kong this summer in the heart of Central. The mammoth double-storey retail outlet spans over 5,300sqft, showcasing the brand’s performance-wear, as well as celebrity collaboration ranges including The Curry Flow 9 with Stephen Curry and Project Rock with Dwayne Johnson. We also love the wall of sneakers with their new range of running shoes for high-mileage training.

Young Master

Young Master

The city’s leading craft brewery, Young Master, launches a range of canned highballs just in time for junk parties and beach days. Conceived with Asian flair, each new flavour was inspired by cuisines across the region. We love the Male Mule – a twist on the classic Mule with a hit of heat – and the utterly crushable Salted Lime Highball.

Lane Eight

Lane Eight

We spoke to Lane Eight co-founders, Josh and James Shorrock, earlier this year about the evolution of sneaker culture and performance-wear. Their innovative brand created with biomass and recycled materials have launched them straight into the hearts of Hongkongers. This summer sees the launch of a new colour: Himalayan Pink – a subtle pale pink tone in their signature Trainer AD 1 design. Bonus? A 30% off sitewide sale from now until 17 July. Go, go, go.

Calmed & Co.

Calmed & Co

Founded by Hongkonger Gianne Chan, Calmed & Co is a wellness brand that promotes mental health and lifestyle balance through holistic products. We love their Sweet Dreams sleep patch formulated with 75mg magnesium to aid in enhancing sleep quality after a long day of work. Other patches include Feel Strong for immunity and Inner Peace for stress relief.

New Era

New Era

New Era has long reigned as the cool-kid-brand of headwear. This season, the fourth generation family-owned company is back with a selection of – dare we say – most chic bucket hats. We love the baby pink and denim combo.

Hero image courtesy of Parakito