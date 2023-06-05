Anabela Chan on the New Frontiers of Jewellery

Anabela Chan is challenging the world to accept more sustainable high jewellery. She dives into the details behind developing her signature aluminium-based pieces and sourcing lab-grown stones.

Jewellery is the most magical thing you can wear. It can empower, bring immense personal joy and, for something so small, hold a world of emotions and memories. High jewellery can represent an escape from the ordinary but it’s notoriously exclusive, accessible only to less than 0.1 percent of all people – and I wanted to change that.

Anabela Chan (Photo: Jonney Woodward)

When I launched my brand nine years ago upon graduating, it was my mission to offer a different perspective in the industry. I wanted to create equally beautiful, red-carpet-worthy jewels without the conflict, humanitarian and environmental issues and untraceable provenance associated with mining. I was trained very traditionally but, following a trip to Sri Lanka 10 years ago and seeing the conditions in which miners worked, I was determined not to be part of it. That’s when I decided to research into alternative materials: gemstones cultivated in a science lab rather than mined from the ground; and recycled aluminium refined from soda cans, which is seen as a world first in circular material innovation. It took us two years to recycle and refine the metal into a state pure enough for casting just like molten gold and silver, but it was worth it.

It was a challenge to remove the impurities from the recycled aluminium, as we encountered problems with porosity, which caused uneven textures on the surface of the finished piece. But when we finally overcame this, we were able to take advantage of a controlled porosity that allowed us to achieve greater colour intensity and create incredibly psychedelic iridescent colours using PVD.

Blooms, my first fine jewellery collection, using recycled and refined aluminium paired with scintillating lab-grown gemstones, was born.

Turning recycled aluminium cans into refined jewellery

For 2023, we’re excited to be working with SkyDiamonds, which is a laboratory in Gloucestershire (UK) that captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through technology pioneered by Climeworks in Switzerland to grow diamonds using only the sun, the wind, the rain and atmospheric carbon. What’s exciting about this is turning something that we don’t want into something precious and valuable.

We’re also collaborating with third-generation eco-pearl farmers in French Polynesia to harvest natural Tahitian pearls through a slow regenerative process that’s not only restored local fish populations

– including near-extinct species – but also regenerated coral reefs and the marine ecosystem surrounding the atoll. This is a perfect example of how we can work with nature to better it.

I think professionally to be able to design and create freely while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible through innovation is what makes every day exciting – and personally to be able to give back and support communities where it matters most makes what we do every day meaningful.

As Maya Angelou said, “Do the best you can until you know better. And when you know better, do better.”