Boghossian Launches the Desert Rose, a New Rose Gold Jewellery Collection

High-end jewellery maison Boghossian has released a new jewellery collection named the Desert Rose. The collection is the brand’s first to put the focus on the precious metal, and marks a new turn in Boghossian’s design language.

Boghossian’s high esteem in the jewellery world is forged out of four generations of gem dealers who not only had access to some of the rarest gemstones in the world, but also made it a signature to utilise convention-defying methods to craft and set its jewels. The “art of inlay” is a technique where jewels are set into one another in a seamless design that is unmistakably Boghossian. In the latest Desert Rose collection, Boghossian is showcasing a new side of the brand by focusing on its expert craftsmanship in goldsmithing.

The wonders of nature have long enraptured artists and artisans, and with its Middle Eastern roots, the Silk Road has always been a major source of inspiration for Boghossian. Found along the arid desert lands around the Silk Road, the Desert Rose is in fact not an actual bloom but a naturally occurring phenomenon, petal-like formations that are shaped by the forces of rain and wind over time, where sand and crystallised minerals are pressured into unique structures that are unmistakably rose-like, hence, the name.

Desert Rose earrings

In the collection, Boghossian has recreated the intricate silhouette of the desert rose, petal for petal, into a new, one-of-a-kind ring and pair of earrings. In two sizes, the jewellery is crafted from 18K rose gold, with the pink hue specifically chosen to evoke the colour of desert sands as well as the romanticism of roses. The gold is also entirely crafted and finished by hand with a matte and grained texture that reflects the roughness and the essence of the desert rose’s crystallised petals.

Desert Rose ring

As a final touch, the delicate, over-lapping petals are then adorned with a mini rose-like centre, created out of half-moon, oval and triangle diamonds, as well as diamond buds that peek out from between the petal shapes, sparkling as though hit by sunlight on the sandy dunes.

Boghossian took over two years to study and perfect the making of the Desert Rose jewellery pieces, masterpieces that blend visionary design with poetic symbolism and exceptional craftsmanship. Romantic and charming, the Desert Rose marks Boghossian’s desire to explore new ideas in its jewellery designs.