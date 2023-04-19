Cartier Brings 300 Jewellery Treasures in New Hong Kong Palace Museum Exhibit

Men may have been the first to wear jewellery, but women have certainly carried them through the eras in an intimate relationship examined at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the exhibition Cartier and Women, which opens this month.

Featuring 300 rare and stunning treasures from the brand’s archives, Cartier and Women reveals fascinating stories between women and their jewellery, the role females played in the maison’s history, as well as the influence of Chinese aesthetics and decorative motifs in jewellery from past to present.

Walk through the Cartier and Women exhibition with us below













There are so many treasured pieces; precious jewellery, timepieces, special objects, accessories and archival records dating back to the 19th century are showcased. There is also a special section dedicated to the tiaras and high jewellery pieces owned by Hong Kong’s own iconic ladies, Carina Lau, Pansy Ho and Brigitte Lin. But an exhibition of this kind can’t exist without touching on the story of Jeanne Toussaint (1887-1976), a trailblazer in her time and a revolutionary figure in modern jewellery. Appointed as Cartier’s first woman creative director in 1933, Toussaint designed the Panthère brooch in 1949 for the Duchess of Windsor. The panther, a symbol of boldness, independence and power, soon came to be synonymous with the house and remains an enduring motif to this day. That defining Panthère clip brooch is on show, alongside other remarkable treasures.

Taj Mahal brooch and tiara Cartier, 2012 Platinum, diamonds, and emerald On loan from businesswoman Pansy Ho

Panthère clip brooch that once belonged to the Duchess of Windsor

Jadeite necklace (Cartier Paris 1934) that once belonged to Barbara Hutton

Hindu necklace (Cartier Paris 1936, altered in 1963) that once belonged to Daisy Fellowes

Bib necklace (Cartier Paris 1947) that once belonged to the Duchess of Windsor

Tiara that once belonged to Princess Marie Bonaparte (Cartier Paris 1907)

Chinese Vanity Case 1928

Tank Chinoise wristwatch

Egyptian striking clock from 1927

Tiger ear clips that once belonged to Barbara Hutton

Chimera bangle (Cartier Paris 1954)

Cartier brooch from 1920

Cartier and Women, from April 14 to August 14. Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon Cultural District, 8 Museum Drive, Kowloon. Get your tickets here.