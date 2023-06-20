Hemmerle: From Bavarian Court to High-End Contemporary Jewels

Hemmerle’s evolution from Bavarian court jeweller to leading contemporary high jeweller is complete, under the capable hands of fourth-generation heir Christian Hemmerle.

Hemmerle doesn’t have storefronts in Hong Kong: its only boutique is its flagship on Maximilianstrasse, Munich’s smartest shopping boulevard. But its jewels, worn by royalty since the house was established in Munich in 1893, are among the most sought-after creations by the world’s most discerning collectors. Hemmerle doesn’t do collections either. Instead, like royalty, you’re treated to private viewings in the most exclusive and discreet club settings, presented with a tray of one-of-a-kind jewels that Christian Hemmerle, fourth-generation heir to the family business, picks out just for you.

Knitted cord necklace in sapphires, rock crystal and labradorite

“We don’t have collections, but rather we have a continuous creative process, so our workshop surprises us with a new piece on a weekly basis. We make roughly about 200 pieces in a year, so we always have new pieces to show. What I find more important is that, every time we meet new clients and new fans to engage with, we always have something new and different to show,” says Hemmerle. “Deadlines don’t create better pieces for us, so we take the time to create and pivot, when we need to. It’s quite crucial to us that we have freedom to create the perfect piece.”

As proof, he hands me a pair of delicate earrings, two huge Ceylon sapphires totalling more than 40 carats, wrapped in threads of white gold that have been treated with a matte finishing. The earrings are gorgeous, but unusual – where would you find another high-jewellery house daring enough to wrap any precious stone over 10 carats in such a way?

Ceylon sapphire earrings

Hemmerle’s bold and distinct aesthetic blossomed under the direction of his father Stefan, who pivoted the family business to a more contemporary clientele, not just serving the German nobility as his forefathers had done for 125 years.

Stefan pioneered the use of “common” metals with precious stones; he discovered that iron uniquely enhanced a diamond’s sparkling beauty and also gave the jewels a striking modernity. From being a purveyor to the court and making royal jewels and Bavarian Maximilian Orders, this new creative vision propelled the house into the modern world.

Hemmerle shows me one such ring; not only is a diamond set in a textured iron, but the diamond is inverted with the table set against the iron, its sharp culet pointing upwards. “The diamond is turned upside down,” says Hemmerle, stating the obvious. “And why not?” The requirements for choosing a diamond that had the potential to be set upside down are quite different. “Stones are cut in a way that they’re supposed to sit with the table on top. We looked at many stones and turned them around and looked at them with flashlights to see how the light will travel.”

Hemmerle ring with inverted diamonds set in iron and white gold

He next takes out a black-finished aluminium cuff, braids of black that encircle a large white diamond. I try the cuff on, then attempt to guess the inspiration. “Is it a serpent?” I ask tentatively. “No, the inspiration is a rubber band,” Hemmerle replies with a smile. “When we were younger, we used to have these rubber-band balls, where the bands were just overlapping each other. Sometimes, ideas come – from something really basic. Jewellery can be playful, we’re not so serious and, you know, we should take life with a pinch of salt sometimes.”

Hemmerle bangle inspired by rubber bands

Inspiration can indeed come anywhere and at any time. It’s something the younger Hemmerle observed in his father. “There was one thing my dad always did, which was to see beauty in anything and everything,” he says. “You can be inspired as long as you keep your eyes open.” He recalls times when his father sketched at home, in his studio and even at restaurants. “He’d take out his pencil and just start sketching on the tablemats at a bistro.”

Perhaps much as his father may have done, Hemmerle is now experiencing the world through new eyes with his young son. “It’s the ultimate inspiration,” he says. “You’re going to learn the world with your son. You’re going to see the world with different eyes. Kids have such a curiosity – they don’t know yet how to appreciate, but they’re so curious. And that’s something so amazing.”

Hemmerle is today known for using unconventional materials in its jewellery, incorporating materials such as wood, copper, brass and iron into designs. The Harmony bangle remains an emblematic jewel for the company, an open-ended bangle originally designed by Stefan, and now continuously refined by his son and his wife Yasmin. Each Harmony bangle is unique, no design is ever repeated twice, and it remains among the most highly sought-after collectibles for clients around the world.

Harmony bangle in emeralds, bronze and white gold

Whereas Hemmerle was formerly a German company with German clients, now it’s internationally known – as its current head describes it, it’s a “multinational team with people in five countries”. Does this make its pieces even harder to come by? It’s happened so many times, the team confesses, that a client hesitates to buy a piece and discovers next morning, it’s already been sold to someone else.

It’s a good problem to have. “I think the most important thing is that we’re able to find the perfect home for each of our pieces,” says Hemmerle. “Because then it’s precious, it’s loved and it’s worn.”

(Header image: Setting aquamarines in white gold and stainless steel at the Hemmerle atelier)