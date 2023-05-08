10X10 Hong Kong’s raised 650,000 Hong Kong dollars for three mental health grassroots charities: KELY Support Group, Love21 Foundation and OCD & Anxiety Support HK’s Rainbow of Hope Counselling Clinic during its annual fundraiser

On 20th of April, 10×10 Hong Kong hosted their yearly benefit at the grand halls of Eaton HK. The splendour of Eaton’s own benevolent ambitions and unwavering commitment to the community made this union a match as if from the heavens. The theme for this year’s fundraiser was mental health awareness – a subject that holds great importance in Hong Kong as it mightily rises from its deep post-Covid slumber. Partaking in this endeavour were three proud charitable organizations: KELY Support Group, an institution that strives to furnish young people with the necessary skills and knowledge for to support themselves and each other; Love21 Foundation, one dedicated to giving hope to those struggling with Down syndrome and autism through sports and nutrition therapy; and OCD & Anxiety Support HK’s Rainbow of Hope Counselling Clinic which provides psychotherapy to those who cannot access such services.



Lucia Tait Tolani, Inna Rodchenko Highfield and Janana Pasha



Rachel Park-Monballiu and Janana Pasha

Ai Wee Trehey, Ariel Shtarkman, Jennifer Goh, Tatiana Sidneva

Marya Saidi and Dervla Louli





ennifer Goh, Ai Wee Trehey, Katia Demekhina, Beth Wright, Sue Kim

Laura Coen, Cinda Reynolds and Inna Rodchenko Highfield

Shane Sakhrani, Manisha Mahtani, Minal Mahtani and Divia Harilela

Alyson Hau and Georgie Ross



Dr Timothy Woo

Angie Ng

Sheldon Trainor, Emelda Wong-Trainor, Sara Mao

The night climaxed in the grand live auction, lead by the gavel of Sara Mao of Christie’s Education. At its peak, a rare Millennium Dragon necklace by Chantel Shafie sold for an astounding sum of 50,000 Hong Kong Dollars ­– a record price that left the room in awe. As Arthur Bray and Carol Tam took hold of the turntables, Saxon Jarvis Whittaker and Feng Jingji of the esteemed Hong Kong Ballet performed masterfully to enliven the evening. Revellers in the city’s high society were charmed and their donations reached a total of 650,000 Hong Kong dollars, making 10×10 Hong Kong’s benefit event a resounding success.