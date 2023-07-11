2Pac’s Self-Designed Crown Ring Will Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

2Pac’s extremely prized possession, a self-designed gold, ruby and diamond ring, is heading to auction at Sotheby’s! The bespoke jewellery, worn by the late rapper during his final public appearance in 1996, was created to commemorate his engagement to Kidada Jones. The luxury auction house is auctioning the ring as a part of their event celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

The ring will likely fetch between USD 200,000 – USD 300,000 at the online bidding, which will be live between July 18 and July 25. Fans can also get a closer look at the memorabilia at Sotheby’s public exhibition in New York. It will run from July 20 till July 24.

2Pac’s crown ring boasts a diamond-encrusted gold band

The ring comes with the inscription ‘Pac & Dada 1996’ in honour of 2Pac’s engagement. Designed as a crown, the ring boasts a gold circlet containing a central cabochon ruby, with two pave-cut diamonds encrusted on either side. Furthermore, these jewels sit atop a stunning diamond-encrusted gold band.

2Pac sported the ring at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 4, 1996. It was his last public appearance before being shot dead by assailants in Las Vegas. The ring comes from the personal collection of Yaasmyn Fula — who was once Tupac’s godmother, advisor, and caretaker. According to Sotheby’s, Fula commissioned this ring as a “new piece of jewellery to commemorate his achievements.”

Many pieces of jewellery owned and worn by Tupac Shakur (including his famous red bandana) hit the Gotta Have Rock and Roll earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Sotheby’s 50th-anniversary hip-hop auction is also set to encompass original art, historic studio equipment, sneakers and jackets and more from artists including Wu-Tang Clan, Nas and Ice-T. The upcoming auction aims to spotlight iconic artists and trailblazers who propelled the music genre to fame and popularised hip-hop culture.

You can head to Sotheby’s website to learn more about the auction and the exhibition.

(Hero and feature image credit: 2Pac/ Instagram)