facebook

Inside the Prestige Women of Power Summit 2023

By Gennady Oreshkin
13 Jun 2023
Inside the Prestige Women of Power Summit 2023
Jewellery
Inside the Prestige Women of Power Summit 2023

The inaugural Prestige Women of Power Summit was created with a simple purpose in mind: to educate and inspire – 16 empowering speeches, two workshops and a networking session, all proved that these women are a force to be reckoned with.

On June 8th, the inaugural Prestige Women of Power Summit welcomed its first cohort of speakers and esteemed guests to the grand ballroom of the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong with refreshments courtesy of BeWater and a fine selection of tea and coffee. We started with a welcoming speech by the managing director and publisher of Prestige Oceana Ou, who outlined the purpose of the Women of Power project: to celebrate an ever-expanding collective of female leaders who have not only enjoyed the success in their fields of expertise but will also empower others to follow their footsteps.

  • Oceana Ou
  • Daisy Wang
  • Gigi Chao
  • Betty Ng
  • Colleen Yu
  • Sonia Samtani
  • Stephanie Ip
  • Sarah Lee wearing Chloe
  • Crisel Consunji
  • Fiona Nott
  • Angelina Kwan
  • Robyn Lamsam
  • Vera Lui
  • Peter Cheung
  • Beckaly Franks
  • Alia Eyres
  • Patricia Ho
  • Candice Powell and Carol Liang
  • Sonia Wong
  • Terrie Yoon, Oceana Ou and Peter Cheung
  • Beckaly Franks and Oceana Ou
  • David Peereboom
  • Peter Cheung and Ezra Star
  • Betty Ng and Jessie Li
  • Mite Chan and Hilda Chan
  • Sonia Samtani
  • Sarah Lee and Sonia Wong
  • Paula Mok, Juju Chan Szeto, Allen Wy, Antony Szeto and Greg Crandall

The Summit included three pillars: Leadership, Mentorship and Relationship. The Leadership session began with the words of Deputy Director of Hong Kong Palace Museum Daisy Wang, who painted a vivid historical excursion into how women of the Qing Dynasty Court took power. She then passed the baton to Hong Kong’s celebrated queer rights activist and philanthropist Gigi Chao, whose speech was followed by architect Betty Ng’s deliciously poignant dark comedy on failure.

  • Daisy Wang
  • Narcisa Pheres
  • Audrey Onolfo 
  • Colleen Yu
  • Allen Wy, Juju CHan Szeto and Greg Crandall
  • Oceana Ou and Colleen Yu
  • Betty Ng

The Mentorship pillar included inspiring speech from Olympian Sarah Lee and who donned an outfit from Chloé’s spring/summer 2023 collection. CEO of Stratford Finance and now a chairman of The Women’s Foundation, Angelina Kwan, followed with her notes on the “Queen Bee Syndrome” and the uphill battle that is mutual female empowerment today. Towards the tail end of the Summit, the Relationship section encompassed a heartfelt conversation between human rights lawyer Patricia Ho and CEO of Mother’s Choice Alia Eyres and speeches on the role gender equality plays in mental health delivered by Carol Liang and Candice Powell of MindHK.

The night went on as the speakers, accompanied by the entourage of admiring friends and fellow women of power descended to Argo for a cocktail reception, where Veuve Cliquot champagne and signature mixological creations flowed to the chords of rich conversation and jubilant laughter.

Women of Power Summit
Inside the Prestige Women of Power Summit 2023

Gennady Oreshkin

Journalist, writer, reader, talker and, sometimes, eater, Gennady is the only fashion writer with a degree in Chemical Engineering in his building – a title that he wears with, perhaps, too much pride. If he is not tweeting about HBO’s newest prestige drama, he can be spotted helping his friends with a piece of fashion advice by ignoring their messages. Gennady’s aspirations include being the most glamorous person on the bus at any given time and being called “ditzy and vapid” on a straight man’s podcast.

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.