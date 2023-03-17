Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and More: These Exquisite Pieces are Making Shiny Headlines

In this month’s latest jewellery news, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and more are making shiny headlines with their exquisite pieces.

Brush of gold

There’s no one quite like Florentine jeweller Annamaria Cammilli, who creates the most mesmerising pieces inspired by nature and treats gold like paint – the brand prides itself on the eight original and unique shades of gold it uses alongside glittering diamonds and vibrant coloured gemstones. These earrings from the Premiere Collection showcase three drop – cut diamonds cocooned within three delicate petals in Annamaria Cammilli’s proprietary ice gold.

Woman triumphant

Louis Vuitton’s latest high-jewellery offerings are a continuation of last year’s powerful and distinctive Spirit collection. Spirit Chapter II inextricably links together the maison’s codes with the strength of a woman. The Destiny bracelet and ring is an ode to the ruby, highlighted against an assemblage of Vs in yellow gold, platinum and diamonds.

Tweedle-dee

Tweed and Chanel have been forever intertwined since the moment Gabrielle Chanel made the material the uniform of the liberated woman of the 1920s. The reimagination of it in a bejewelled necklace in the Tweed de Chanel collection now joins the house’s Patrimoine department, weaving precious stones and precious gold in a demonstration of unparalleled savoir-faire.

Fifty shades of diamonds

Nothing Graff does is unexceptional, and the latest jewellery necklace, unveiled during Paris Couture Week in January, is as exceptional as ever. Showcasing an extraordinarily rare 50-carat D Flawless Oval Diamond, the necklace is further accompanied by 100-carats of dazzling pear-shape, emerald-cut, round- and baguette-cut diamonds. The design plays on the motifs first explored in the Tribal collection in 2021 and really is Graff at its finest.

My Twin is Messika’s take on the classic Toi et Moi design. Valérie Messika chose to complement the emerald-cut and pear-cut diamonds in a collection comprising exquisite diamonds on rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces in white and rose gold.