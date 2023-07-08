Net worth of BTS’ RM: Looking at the rapper’s earnings, investments and more

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is one of the wealthiest K-pop idols, boasting an illustrious career that’s nothing short of inspirational. His decade-long stint in showbiz with BTS and even as a soloist proves he’s one of the finest rappers and songwriters of today’s time. Whether it’s earning royalties for over 170 tracks he has penned, representing luxury powerhouses like Bottega Veneta or breaking records with his chart-topping debut album Indigo, RM is on a roll. This long list of achievements is backed by an equally impressive bank balance, which easily runs into millions of dollars. Curious to know more about RM’s net worth? Keep reading!

The BTS rapper’s popularity and net worth have skyrocketed recently, especially after the group’s hiatus as each member focuses on their solo ventures. RM has a pool of luxury assets in his collections, ranging from lavish apartments, fancy automobiles and even million-dollar artworks he so fondly collects. We’re surely intrigued by his riches!

Here’s everything to know about RM’s net worth – his earnings, brand deals, investments and more.

What is the net worth of BTS’ RM?

According to a report in South China Morning Post, RM’s net worth fell between USD 20-22 million in 2021. (According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth now stands at USD 30 million). From minting millions via BTS’ albums, tours, and brand deals to successfully building his credibility as a solo performer, RM has done it all seamlessly. Here’s what comprises his net worth portfolio:

RM’s solo album Indigo

The BTS star’s first official solo album and third solo release, Indigo, is undoubtedly his career’s biggest highlight. Chronicling the stories and experiences RM has gone through, Indigo is a testament to the artist’s creative spirit and brilliant mind. The 10-track album was number 1 on Billboard’s ’25 Best K-pop Albums of 2022′ list. It was also certified double platinum by the Korea Music Content Association. Moreover, it’s the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist on the Billboard 200 chart.

Indigo included appearances by notable artists like Erykah Badu, and Anderson. Paak, Kim Sa-wol, Paul Blanco, Mahalia, Colde and more.

Before Indigo, RM released two mixtapes, 2015’s RM and 2018’s mono. The rapper’s debut mixtape was again a personal account wherein he addressed the critics, shed light on his insecurities and doubts and established that he’s going to rise above it all with utmost belief in himself.

His second offering, mono, saw RM laying bare his deepest insecurities in tracks like Tokyo and Seoul, and this mixtape is a therapeutic outlet to light up your gloomy days. The critically acclaimed mixtape helped RM become the first Korean artist to secure the top spot on the Emerging Artists Chart in the United States in 2018.

Besides his solo masterpieces, RM has collaborated with Marvel to release the Korean rendition of the Fantastic Four soundtrack. He also partnered with the musical duo Homme on their single Dilemma, joined American rapper Wale on the track Change and featured on Younha’s track Winter Flower among other things.

In addition to his record producing, songwriting and rapping credits with BTS, these outings have earned the artist impressive sums!

His ambassadorship deal with Bottega Veneta

The BTS leader secured his first major luxury brand deal with Italian frontrunner Bottega Veneta in March 2023. Kim Namjoon’s association with the brand surfaced when he made a front-row appearance at their Fall/Winter 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week, led by the house’s creative director Matthieu Blazy.

Blazy announced their partnership via social media, sharing a glimpse of RM sporting an outfit from Bottega Veneta’s Spring-Summer 2023 Collection with the brand’s stunning Andiamo bag. “Andiamo! Welcome to the family @rkive,” the director mentioned in the caption.

We can’t wait to see what Bottega Venetta x RM has in store.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthieu Blazy (@matthieu_blazy)

The star’s sprawling property in Nine One Hannam

Do you know RM and Jimin are neighbours? Like his fellow BTS member, RM made a big splurge at the exuberant apartment complex called the Nine One Hannam in Seoul. According to South China Morning Post (via Koreaboo), RM made his big purchase for about USD 5.7 million in March 2021.

Dubbed the ‘Beverly Hills of Korea’, Nine One Hannam boasts splendid views of the Han River and Namsan Mountain. It’s equipped with party rooms, swimming pools, a golf course, a fancy dining lounge where well-known chefs prepare meals, and so on. The celebrity-approved spot is also home to South Korean rappers G-Dragon and Jun Ji-Hyun.

Some reports also mentioned that in 2019, RM bought a flat in Hannam the Hill. However, the artist sold it off years later for a huge profit of USD 800,000. Now that’s a highly profitable sale!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelita & Co. (@kelita_official)

Kim Namjoon’s prized art collections

For those who don’t know, RM is a big art connoisseur whose remarkable collection of paintings and artwork will have you floored. He often posts a wide range of artwork on social media and is especially fond of modern Korean artists, including Kim Whan-ki, Lee U-fan and Yun Hyong-keun.

A 2020 New York Times article revealed that the artist donated about USD 84,000 to South Korea’s National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art so that rare and out-of-print art books could be reissued and distributed to libraries. You’ll find the art aficionado making regular visits to museums and galleries despite his hectic schedules.

As a part of his sprawling collection, RM owns a USD 1.2 million sculpture by American multidisciplinary artist Roni Horn and an abstract piece by Yun Hyong-keun. As the value of such paintings mostly increases over time, this also becomes a notable investment of the BTS star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

RM’s luxury ride: The Audi RS 4

While BTS’ RM doesn’t own a fleet of luxury automobiles, he sure has us impressed with his Audi RS model. It comes as the high-performance variant of the Audi A4 range and is equally great when it comes to functionality. Its athletic design, a twin-turbo V6 engine ensuring rapid performance and a classy silhouette makes it worth the splurge. As per reports, RM purchased the car for USD 80,000.

Image credit: Audi

The BTS rapper’s expensive taste in fashion

RM’s fashion is a great blend of high-end designer pieces and uber-cool streetwear staples that create a unique look. Regarding luxury apparel, the artist owns a slew of expensive Patek Philippe and Rolex watches. One of the elegant timepieces RM has previously flaunted is the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712R, which costs around USD 50,000.

He also reportedly owns a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40. This is even more expensive, costing somewhere between USD 77,000 and USD 100,000. Even Jin has the same watch in a rose gold version as opposed to RM’s platinum silver model.

Apart from watches, RM’s sneaker collection is what garners massive attention. Some of the statement shoes he has worn in the past include Nike Sacai IDV Waffle Varsity Blue, Nike Air Force 1 ’07, Nike Air Force 1 Low Mini Swoosh “FC Barcelona”, Nike NBA Air Force 1 Low “Statement Game” as well as the limited-edition Nike x Tiffany & Co.

And now, with RM’s ambassadorship deal with Bottega Veneta, fans will see him sporting the brand’s latest launches. We’re in awe of the RM’s Andiamo bag from the brand, which easily costs between USD 4,100 to USD 7,900.

(Hero and feature image credit: rkive/Instagram)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.