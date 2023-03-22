Step into Spring with Emporio Armani’s lustrous new jewellery and accessories

As the shift in season calls for a sartorial overhauls who better to enlist to showcase the new additions than Emporio Armani’s new ambassador Song Zuer

Song Zuer is no stranger to the limelight, an actor since she childhood, you might recognise her from the big screen, previous starring roles include “Children of the Qiao Family”, and “Kyushu Misty Records”. Emporio Armani looked no further than this great beauty to front its new spring campaign for watches and accessories.

As their new ambassador for Greater China and Asia Pacific, Song Zuer has praised the exploration and modern spirit of the Armani brand. Shot by Nick Yang, the new campaign showcases the power of accessories to bring about the individuality and personality of the wearer.

For Spring 23 we’ve totally fallen for the elegantly feminine watches and jewellery of the new season that capture the youthful, yet timeless spirt of the Emporio Armani brand.





You can always rely upon Armani to deliver contemporary modernity, whilst staying true to its avant garde design concept. Exemplified perfectly in these two new watches added to the line-up. In either chic leather or shining rose gold stainless steel strap, both feature a mother of pearl glossy dial and three-hand movement. With gem setting around the clock face, something that will surely make a statement from daytime to night-time.







The verdant colour of this malachite Rondelle necklace and bracelet perfectly evoke the dawning of spring. Encircled by gem setting and placed on a delicate chain in rose gold-tone sterling silver with a dangling eagle emblem, beautiful in its simplicity.







These opulent gleaming freshwater pearls make a striking contrast with the yellow gold-plated chain. The signature hanging eagle is upgraded with diamante details adding a fresh and contemporary style.

