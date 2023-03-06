Taylor Swift’s Grammy Earrings Up for Auction

Taylor Swift looked like a diamond in the ‘midnight’ sky at the 2023 Grammy Awards, in a gorgeous shimmering blue Roberto Cavalli two-piece ensemble. While she seemed like a dreamy vision, her dangling diamond and sapphire-encrusted earrings stole the show. And now, these stunning pieces of jewellery are up for auction.

The baubles are set to go under the hammer at the event named ‘A Journey Through Gems’, by the global digital-first auction house Joopiter on 17 March on the house’s website.

Insights about Taylor Swift’s Grammy Award earrings that are to be auctioned

About Taylor Swift’s earrings

The brainchild of American high jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz, each of the kite-shaped earrings comprises four 18-karat white gold and diamond-laden squares with natural paraiba tourmalines and a natural purple sapphire in the middle of each square. These four segments are all brought together by another sapphire at the centre of the entire piece.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the gems weigh around 136 carat and the earrings reportedly cost around USD 3 million.

On the night of 5 February 2023, these regal pieces dazzled as Swift created yet another Grammy history by winning the award for the best music video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.” Just like the wearer, who became the first artist to win the category with a sole directing credit for their own music video, the earrings are one of a kind from the house of Schwartz.

Other iconic pieces at the auction

“A Journey Through Gems will feature a selection of the world’s rarest stones and iconic, one-of-a-kind creations commissioned throughout Schwartz’s legendary career. Creations both recent and archival – including bracelets, necklaces, rings, earrings and rare loose stones – are imbued with historical and cultural provenance,” mentions a statement by the auction house.

Among other high-end pieces, is an 18-karat white gold diamond and Colombian emerald bib necklace with matching earrings. Just like Swift’s earrings, this neckpiece is also expected to garner huge bidding and attention owing to its celebrity stamp — Beyoncé once flaunted them in a slew of Instagram posts in 2021.

On the list is also a 50-carat D Flawless Type IIa heart-shaped loose diamond.

About auction house Joopiter

Joopiter auction house was founded by singer and music producer Pharrell Williams in 2022. Schwartz, whose pieces have been adorned by the who’s who of Hollywood such as Jennifer Lopez, Adele, Angelina Jolie and Blake Lively, said in a statement, “I was lucky enough to meet Pharrell over 20 years ago, and we’ve built an incredible friendship through a mutual appreciation for the most exquisite and unique gems in the world.”

(Main and featured image credit: Recording Academy/ GRAMMY/ @recordingacademy/ Instagram)