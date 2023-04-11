The Dearest Dior Collection Celebrates the Maison’s Patrimony in a Profusion of Precious Stones and Dazzling Diamonds

Ten years after Dear Dior, and five years after Dior Dior Dior, Artistic Director of Dior Joaillerie Victoire de Castellane continues to write the house’s jewellery lexicon with a new interpretation of the subtlety of lace, embodied by the Dearest Dior collection.

[All pictures used represent the making of creations from the Dearest Dior Collection (courtesy of Dior)]

A plural ode to the heritage of Christian Dior and the virtuosity of the maison’s savoir-faire, the Dearest Dior collection of 77 extraordinary creations conveys a multi-faceted femininity, both fragile and powerful, timeless and infinitely modern.

Embracing the body with sensuality, underlining the grace of movement, each bijou expresses the desire of Dior Joaillerie to create jewellery that can be worn as close to the skin as possible, borrowing its finesse and lightness from lace.

The mounts of the necklaces, rings and bracelets are so airy they seem to disappear, leaving diamonds and rubies, pearls and tourmalines, blue, pink or yellow sapphires to reveal their shimmering shades in complex compositions that evoke the intertwining of refined guipure. It is a feat that testifies to the excellence of Dior’s workshops, highlighted by the many techniques required to devise these precious pieces.

Thus, in a hypnotic play of shine and transparency, the lace is made of gold – thanks to the conception of remarkably supple mesh sheets, the result of extensive research and development. The lines and articulations have been carefully studied to adapt perfectly to the curves of the hand, wrist and neck, while the flat volume reproduces the delicacy of lace laid directly on the skin.

A goldsmith’s ribbon – enhanced by a series of stitched diamonds, scattered flowers, tassels and sequins – perpetuates the dialogue between jewellery and couture. Inspired by the Dior Galons models, motifs feature plant designs, in homage to the founding- couturier’s unconditional passion for nature.

Forging a link between tradition and innovation, earrings boldly play with asymmetry, necklaces become ultra- contemporary chokers, and a ruby-set pendant is transformed into a brooch.

Dearest Dior represents a captivating new chapter; a tribute to the exceptional savoir-faire of the ateliers where the brand’s dream comes to life.