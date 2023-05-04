The Evolution and Everlasting Charm of Bulgari Serpenti’s Iconic Motif

Jewellery’s enduring love affair with animals has produced many iconic creations, among which the most famous and well-loved is arguably Bulgari’s Serpenti. So firmly tied is the serpent to the Italian jeweller’s identity that one can’t help but instantly recall its name at the sight of snake-inspired creations.

This year marks Serpenti’s 75th anniversary, an occasion that once again shines a spotlight on the seductive symbol that has ceaselessly charmed women of all ages over the decades. What makes the snake – fearsome, powerful and yet mysterious and alluring – such a fitting source of inspiration in jewellery design? Let’s look at how Bulgari popularised the reptile and made it the stuff of legends.

SYMBOL OF POWER

Bulgari isn’t the first to use the snake as a motif in jewellery, even if it may have become the most well-known for doing so. Seen on jewellery dating back to ancient times, the creature has been featured for its many symbolic meanings in mythology. The serpent represented different things to different cultures, naturally – to the Greeks, it was symbolic of royalty, rebirth and renewal, while the Romans associated it with protection and healing. Other cultures might have attached other associations to the snake, which sometimes fringed on the dark side, but all of them acknowledged one thing – its divine power, whether it inspired hope or fear.

The serpent first arrived at Bulgari in 1948, interpreted into jewellery watches that were worn wrapped around the wrist – a design style that was destined to extend to endless variations at the Roman house for the indefinite future. These early Serpenti timepieces were crafted with the brand’s signature Tubogas technique, which employs the wrapping of metal to form a supple tube or pipe that is strong yet flexible, such that it moulds seamlessly to the wrist.

STYLISTIC TRANSFORMATION

It wasn’t until the 1950s and ’60s that the Bulgari Serpenti truly came into its own. This was a period when its transformative nature – which, aptly, also applied well to jewellery design – was fully showcased as the house unleashed its creativity and experimented with colourful new ways to bring its form to life. Its eyes were lit with precious stones of diamonds, emeralds and rubies, and its scales articulated and given dimension with gems and enamelling.

It was also during this time that the first Serpenti secret watches, boasting a concealed dial under the snake’s head, came into being. As fate would have it, their creation coincided with a key moment in cinematic history – the filming of Cleopatra, starring Elizabeth Taylor, in Rome. Needless to say, serpentine accessories featured prominently as part of the costumes she donned playing the titular character. Taylor also appeared in a publicity still that was taken on set in 1962, wearing one of the aforementioned secret timepieces – another moment that thrusted the Serpenti into the global spotlight.

Four decades on, the Serpenti continues to enchant women across the world with its seductive form. Whether in contemporary styles that are made for versatility and wearability, or elaborate, opulent high jewellery creations that inspire awe, the reptile lives on at the maison as its biggest icon. Bulgari’s jewellery creative director Lucia Silvestri says, “Reinterpreting Serpenti over and over without changing its identity is an inspiring challenge. It is this perfect balance between its heritage and creative evolution that has made the icon truly timeless and always in step with the times.”

IN CELEBRATION OF THE SERPENT

As expected, the line’s 75th anniversary is to be celebrated with pomp. A special campaign is naturally a requisite, and Bulgari has enlisted the talents of creative duo Scandebergs, who are known for their deeply layered portraiture, for the important task. The result? A story reel that showcases the unstoppable evolution of the Serpenti and its metamorphosis – spanning the first Serpenti secret watches and colourful creations of the ’60s, to today’s stylish Viper variations.

Next is the launch of Serpenti Factory, an artistic initiative spotlighting the snake as an endless source of creative inspiration that goes beyond the realm of jewellery- making. The project includes a series of special collaborations between Bulgari and international contemporary artists such as Refik Anadol, Davide Quayola, Daniel Rozin, Sougwen Chung and Cate M, who have each produced exclusive artworks dedicated to the Serpenti to show the eclectic nature of the icon.

The series has already kicked off with an exhibition of new media artist Refik Anadol’s serpent-inspired installation that has touched down at some of Europe’s most well-known art destinations. His high-tech multimedia artwork is generated by artificial intelligence, resulting from algorithms trained with 200 million images of nature.

Basing the work on the concept of metamorphosis, Anadol transformed nature into data, then data into abstract, poetic images. The installation is currently on display at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Madrid until April 16. Alongside it, a one-of-a-kind Serpenti high jewellery necklace with matching earrings, created for the anniversary, takes pride of place. Named Serpenti Blue Heaven after the celestial colours of its tanzanite and aquamarine layout evoking Roman and Spanish skies, the new creation is a metaphorical embrace between the two countries.

Over the course of the year, Serpenti “Factories” across the world – from China to the US, and throughout Europe – will feature the work of local artists. Each stage of this journey will introduce a new metamorphosis of the beloved snake, awaiting discovery by new and old fans of the jewellery motif alike.

QUEEN OF CHANGE

Mediacorp actress Zoe Tay’s multifaceted appeal, polished confidence and enduring star power reflect the exact qualities of Bulgari’s Serpenti. Despite her fear of real snakes, the thespian is helplessly drawn to Bulgari’s Serpenti jewels – a situation that many women, unsurprisingly, also find themselves in.

Tay fell head over heels in love with the house’s iconic symbol when she wore a Serpenti necklace for a drama series, as well as at a photo shoot back in the ’90s. She has been a loyal fan of the motif and its various jewellery iterations ever since.

“It’s so alluring, and makes me feel sexy and beautiful when I have it on. I think it also channels power and confidence. To me, it’s something that a strong, independent woman, who knows what she wants and sets out fearlessly to shape her own destiny, will love and wear,” she says.

Certainly, the queen of local television has no lack of experience donning high jewellery for events like photo shoots, product launches and glitzy award ceremonies, but when it comes to her personal accessories, she gravitates towards elegant jewellery with simple lines that can be worn for every occasion.

“Bulgari Serpenti pieces are so irresistible, and I especially love the classic versions. They are truly versatile and will go with just about every outfit. For me, simplicity is key, so I’ll always go for something classic and clean.”

Anyone who shares Tay’s tastes will also appreciate the stylised Serpenti Viper designs, which present a resolutely contemporary spin on the reptile’s form and take its wearer easily from the boardroom to a party without a hitch.

Beyond the beguiling aesthetics, the veteran actress also finds deeply personal symbolic meaning in Bulgari’s Serpenti jewels. She elaborates, “To me, the Serpenti represents metamorphosis – the ability to adapt and change. Change is a constant to me, especially since I need to transform myself with each role I take on.” In her opinion, the motif is an evergreen that will maintain its legendary status among all icons in luxury jewellery. “It’s a signature design every woman simply must own.”