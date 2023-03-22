Tiffany & Co. Reimagines the Coveted Bird on a Pearl Creations

For the first time since the creation of jewellery designer Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock brooch in 1965 for Tiffany & Co. – with a crested diamond bird traditionally always perched on a coloured, faceted gemstone – the jeweller has reinterpreted this iconic design using rare natural pearls.

(Hero image: Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Bird on a Pearl necklace in platinum and 18k yellow gold)

In jewellery circles, the story of how designer Jean Schlumberger encountered a yellow cockatoo in the 1960s and was so inspired by the feathered creature that he went on to create the Bird on a Rock clip for Tiffany & Co. is as legendary as the item of jewellery itself, coveted by collectors all over the world (men and women alike). Over the years, many one-of-a-kind creations have seen the day of light, with various interpretations of the bird and featuring a vast array of large, coloured and faceted gemstones – some of the most prized precious stones in the world.

The Bird on a Rock has even been seen in an iteration with the famous Tiffany Yellow Diamond, one of the largest yellow diamonds to have ever been discovered, for the Musée des Arts Décoratifs’ Jean Schlumberger retrospective in Paris in 1995. More recently, Tiffany & Co. cleverly adapted the design for a pair of one-of-a-kind cufflinks worn specifically for the About Love campaign by Jay-Z, who also displayed the Apollo brooch on his tuxedo lapel.

And now, for the first time, the iconic brooch has been reinterpreted with the world’s rarest natural saltwater pearls, which debuted along with a high jewellery capsule collection in Doha last month. The extraordinary pearls featured on the Bird on a Pearl brooches have been acquired from the private collection of Hussein Al Fardan, and are particularly prized for their size, shape, and unrivaled luster. Hussein Al Fardan’s expertise on natural pearls from the Gulf region spans centuries. Natural pearls from this region are recognised as the most exquisite in the world. Creating a necklace of these pearls – uniform in size, shape and luster – can take over 20 years.

For this exclusive collection of Bird on a Pearl creations and high jewellery capsule collection, Hussein Al Fardan opened his doors to Tiffany & Co. – a rare opportunity among high jewellery houses – even offering the jeweler some of his favourite pearls. The result is a collection of magnificent brooches and jewels that were revealed to a select group of clients in Doha.

A masterpiece within the collection is a three-strand necklace of graduated natural saltwater light cream pearls of over 371 total carats. The Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Bird on a Pearl necklace in platinum and 18k yellow gold features round and semi-round natural saltwater white pearls, diamonds, and pink sapphires. Remarkable baroque, button and near-round pearls give new life to the iconic brooch, while a pendant, earrings, and rings – set with rare natural saltwater dark gray, gray, light cream, light pinkish-brown and white pearls – are defined by subtle nods to Jean Schlumberger’s aesthetic.