Van Cleef & Arpels Introduces Guilloche Rose Gold and Carnelian to Its Alhambra Collection

In 1968, Van Cleef & Arpels created the first Alhambra long necklace, modelled after the shapes of four-leaf clovers. The artwork, a lucky charm with a unified style, was made of 20 motifs fringed with yellow gold and gold beads.

Instantly recognisable, the Alhambra collection has continued to develop throughout the years, accepting several changes in size and material while retaining its basic features. It constantly reinvents the art of wearing jewellery by adjusting to the spirit of the time.

The most recent change sees four new Alhambra designs that are glistening with delicate harmonies as a result of the intense reflections of guilloché rose gold and the brilliant subtleties of carnelian. One of these new items is a reversible ring that, depending on the wearer’s preference, enchants the eye with the precious materials.

On a vintage Alhambra bracelet and long necklace as well as a Sweet Alhambra watch, the designs alternate in perfect harmony, uniting the warm tones of carnelian and rose gold. A material cherished by the maison, the reddish-orange tones of this decorative stone enhance the pieces. The guilloché effect—a defining feature of the line since 2018—reveals delicate, changing reflections in rose gold. The motif’s sunbeam-like streaks add a slight relief to the precious metal’s surface, creating a dazzling whirlwind of light that catches the eye.

Like any other collection by Van Cleef & Arpels, the attention to detail is apparent. A golden half-bangle lines the inside of the ring’s body and delicately encircles the finger. The height of the closed-set diamond on the guilloché pattern was deliberately designed to avoid pushing into the skin and retain the stone’s brilliance.

Lastly, the carnelian’s transparent characteristic enables light to pass through the stone and reflect off the gold of the underlying design. As a result, the stone seems to have an internal glow. Its savoir-faire results in rings that mix jewellery elegance with adaptability, continuing the maison’s history of transformable items.

