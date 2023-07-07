facebook

Van Cleef & Arpels’ Le Grand Tour: The Art of Transformation

By Stephanie Ip
Managing Editor
07 Jul 2023
Jewellery
To understand Van Cleef & Arpels’ mastery in the jewellery craft requires more than just a cultural expedition into its inspirations. With the latest Le Grand Tour High Jewellery Collection, we hone our focus onto its artful transformations.

Photography KARL LAM
Styling ALEX LOONG
Make-up JOVY LAM
Hair MARCO LI
Assistant Photographer LEUNG YIU WAI
Model DIANA N @ Quest


Jewellery, Van Cleef & Arpels Dress, Versace

Brooch in white and rose gold with one 48.84-carat cushion-cut green beryl, tourmaline and emerald beads, pink sapphires and diamonds transformed from the Fleuve de Glace necklace, which transforms into three versions and comes apart into a clip and two bracelets for multiple ways to wear.

Jewellery, Van Cleef & Arpels

Jeu de Colombage transformable ring in white gold and platinum with one 13.35-carat sugar-loaf emerald, rubies, sapphires and diamonds.


Jewellery, Van Cleef & Arpels Jacket, Chloe

Symphonie florale clip in white gold and rose gold, with one 8.10-carat oval-cut spessartite, one 7.01-carat oval-cut tsavorite, one 7.31-carat oval-cut pink garnet, tsavorite and spessartite garnets, mauve sapphires and diamonds; Jardin de la rose ring in rose gold with one 23.67-carat emerald-cut pink tourmaline, coloured sapphires and diamonds.

Prestige Van Cleef & Arpels Le Grand Tour high jewellery

Jewellery, Van Cleef & Arpels Shirt, Bonbom at Lane Crawford

Fleuve de Glace transformable necklace in white gold and rose gold with one 4.17-carat cushion-cut pink spinel, pink sapphires, grey cultured pearls and diamonds.


Jewellery, Van Cleef & Arpels Dress, Ferragamo

Fleuve de Glace transformable long necklace in white gold and rose gold, with one 48.84-carat cushion-cut green beryl, one 4.17-carat cushion-cut pink spinel, blue tourmaline beads and emeralds beads, pink sapphires, gray cultured pearls and diamonds.


Jewellery, Van Cleef & Arpels Dress, Rebecca Vallance at Net-a-Porter

Josiah necklace and earrings with detachable pendants in white gold with two oval-cut sapphires of 25.10 and 21.78 carats, one 1.55-carat DIF diamond and diamonds.

Stephanie Ip

Managing Editor

A print and multimedia journalist, Stephanie has written for several of Hong Kong's most prominent luxury lifestyle publications on topics spanning watches and jewellery, travel, beauty, and fashion. She lives an active lifestyle, is always curious about the next health trend, but will never turn down a drink, or two, or three.

