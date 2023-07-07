Van Cleef & Arpels’ Le Grand Tour: The Art of Transformation

To understand Van Cleef & Arpels’ mastery in the jewellery craft requires more than just a cultural expedition into its inspirations. With the latest Le Grand Tour High Jewellery Collection, we hone our focus onto its artful transformations.

Brooch in white and rose gold with one 48.84-carat cushion-cut green beryl, tourmaline and emerald beads, pink sapphires and diamonds transformed from the Fleuve de Glace necklace, which transforms into three versions and comes apart into a clip and two bracelets for multiple ways to wear.

Jeu de Colombage transformable ring in white gold and platinum with one 13.35-carat sugar-loaf emerald, rubies, sapphires and diamonds.



Symphonie florale clip in white gold and rose gold, with one 8.10-carat oval-cut spessartite, one 7.01-carat oval-cut tsavorite, one 7.31-carat oval-cut pink garnet, tsavorite and spessartite garnets, mauve sapphires and diamonds; Jardin de la rose ring in rose gold with one 23.67-carat emerald-cut pink tourmaline, coloured sapphires and diamonds.



Fleuve de Glace transformable necklace in white gold and rose gold with one 4.17-carat cushion-cut pink spinel, pink sapphires, grey cultured pearls and diamonds.



Fleuve de Glace transformable long necklace in white gold and rose gold, with one 48.84-carat cushion-cut green beryl, one 4.17-carat cushion-cut pink spinel, blue tourmaline beads and emeralds beads, pink sapphires, gray cultured pearls and diamonds.



Josiah necklace and earrings with detachable pendants in white gold with two oval-cut sapphires of 25.10 and 21.78 carats, one 1.55-carat DIF diamond and diamonds.