Visiting Van Cleef & Arpels Manufacture to Glimpse Magic in the Making

Prestige visits the Van Cleef & Arpels manufacture and the workshop of François Junod in Switzerland to discover more about this year’s novelties they’ve been dreaming up for us.

Time at Van Cleef & Arpels runs a little differently from elsewhere. Time is poetry; it tells stories and plays hide and seek. Time can be erratic, romantic, climactic – it’s regulated not so much by mechanics as by emotions. Inside Les Ateliers Horlogers de Van Cleef & Arpels, the maison’s manufacture in Meyrin, Switzerland, this artistic statement, in the form of an equation, is painted on the walls, stopping us in our tracks during a recent visit.

Later, Rainer Bernard, head of research and development at Van Cleef & Arpels, explains to me: “The equation is about how you feel time. If you’re waiting anxiously for someone at a rendezvous, time might seem endless. If you’re in a happy moment, time becomes very short. Time isn’t always regulated in the same way a watch might indicate to you. One hour doesn’t always feel like one hour – if you’re sensitive to time, it can change, it stretches. For some people, time can feel infinite.”

The equation encapsulates so much about what time means to Van Cleef & Arpels, which has, ever since it began producing timepieces, sought to think about time in a different manner, capturing moments in ways that are unheard of in the watchmaking industry.

The Planétarium in the making

Bernard points to the Planétarium, a complex astrological device that traces the actual planetary movements in our solar system, and to the tiny emerald and sapphire shooting star that marks out the time in Earth hours. “See here, you have to search the sky a little for that lucky symbol, the shooting star. And you really have to look for it because it’s small. That’s what we like, to slow down and read the time and to present time in different ways.”

Van Cleef & Arpels’ unique vision of timekeeping reaches new heights this year as the house continues doing what it does best: marrying its savoir-faire in jewellery and watchmaking to produce some of the world’s most enchanting jewels – which tell time.

Van Cleef & Arpels Perlée watch

Jewellery watches in the Perlée and Alhambra collections are dressed in new combinations of precious metals and gemstones. Highlighting the curves of golden beads, an abstract motif that has now become a true Van Cleef & Arpels’ signature, Perlée is a major focus this year with new timepiece variations (four in a dainty 23mm case and a fifth in a 30mm size) and an exciting new launch of Perlée pendant secret watches designed to be worn around the neck. Three of these precious watches are accented by rubies, sapphires and emeralds, which swipe open to reveal the time. Three other versions come in the form of beautiful cabochons on the secret watch cover in blue-grey chalcedony, romantic rose quartz and violet-tinged sodalite.

The Ludo Secret watch gets a contemporary makeover, a gorgeous bracelet watch that hides the watch dial behind a clever mechanism. The Ludo bracelet was first created in 1934 and nicknamed Ludo after Louis Arpels. The design was influenced by a belt, an essential fashion accessory of any daring woman in the 1930s. The Ludo sees a design upgrade this year with a new size and new combinations of materials – rose gold with diamonds or pink sapphires, and more importantly, an improved design that completely hides the mechanism of the watch.

Final polishing work on the Ludo Secret watch at Van Cleef & Arpels’ workshop

Bernard compares watchmaking at Van Cleef & Arpels to working backstage at an opera. “Technique is always in the background for us,” he says. “We never show it off. What’s important is the story and the technique is just a means to produce the story. You know the technique is there, but we want people to enjoy the visuals, like an opera. You’ll never see a screw or a fixation element on a dial and we do so much work to hide this. We love it. Technique is important because we need it to work, but it’s not what we want to show. We want the story to show, the beauty of the dials, the enamelling, the engraving, the jewellery-setting.”

Crossing over traditional craft skills and technical expertise, the immensely popular Lady Féerie watch is reinvented in new colours. If the previous Lady Féerie watch in white gold and blue paid tribute to the moon, then the new Lady Féerie Or Rose is a brilliant rendition of the sky at dusk. No fewer than four colours, from pearly white to fuschia to deep plum, makes up the gradient dial. The three-dimensional fairy, with wings of translucent pink plique-à-jour enamel and opaque pink enamel, points out the retrograde minutes with her magic wand. On the transparent caseback, the oscillating weight is engraved with a night sky sprinkled with stars.

Lady Féerie Or Rose watch

And to complete Van Cleef & Arpels’ remarkable offerings are three Exceptional Objects that enchant the passing hours. First, a new take on the Planétarium that houses a new chiming system utilising a carillon with bells and hammers, similar to the systems used in cathedrals. The melody, which we hear a snippet of during our visit at Meyrin, is composed specifically for the Planétarium.

And the high-jewellery elements! “Each planet is like a piece of high jewellery that’s been completely redeveloped,” Bernard tells us. With orb-shaped precious stones, the Earth is represented by a beautiful turquoise and Saturn by a mysterious obsidian, each planet being further encased in a gold cage decorated with smatterings of diamonds and sapphires. And to top it off, a glass globe blown specifically for the Planétarium at the Fluid workshop in France’s Belle-Île.

The shooting star on the Planétarium

High jewellery elements on the Planétarium

The next two objects are much smaller in scale, though just as exquisite. The Floraison du Nénuphar and Éveil du Cyclamen are two unique automata, 30cm tall and created in partnership with the François Junod workshop, the works-in-progress of which we get a privileged glimpse a few months before Watches and Wonders 2023.

If time ran differently within the facilities at Meyrin, on a brutally cold winter’s day in the Jura mountains it almost stops. Or maybe that’s because I’m holding my breath as I enter Francois Junod’s workshop. A revered master of the mechanical arts, Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève-winner and long-time partner of Van Cleef & Arpels, Junod has long protected the endangered craft of making android automatons in the traditional way. When the house wanted to revive its long history of creating automatons, it turned to Junod. And in 2017, the brand debuted its first Extraordinary Object: the Automate Fée Ondine, with a bejewelled fairy perched on a lily pad, lifting her head just as the petals of the lily flower unfurl to release a delicate butterfly with slivers of opals for wings. The extremely complicated and unique piece was the result of a seven-year collaboration – and so pleased were both parties with the product and so aligned their values that the partnership stuck.

François Junod with a bejewelled centrepiece for the Nénuphar automaton

And so, fast forward seven years on a cold, cold December morning, we find ourselves in Junod’s workshop in his hometown Sante-Croix. In every sense, it feels as if we’ve fallen into a Pinocchio fairy tale, in which Junod is tinkering on a personal project, another of his talented androids that can write poems and illustrate drawings in an eerily lifelike manner. There are sketches everywhere, mechanical limbs and torsos strewn around, and within all the organised chaos stands a lotus flower in the making for Van Cleef & Arpels. With much enthusiasm, Junod demonstrates how the bud opens in an imitation of nature. To our untrained eye it’s already magnificent, but to Junod it’s not yet perfect, as they’re still trying to make the mechanism run more smoothly. They’ve just received a piece of jewellery from the maison and need to test the mechanism against the weight of all the gold and precious stones.

“He’s very practical,” Bernard says of François Junod. “Whenever we’re talking about ideas, he sees them mechanically and we seem them mechanically. It’s perfect.” Bernard credits Junod as the “triggering point”, whose talent and wizardry with automata enabled the house to head into new territory. “Automata has always been a part of Van Cleef & Arpels’ origins. The first known model was the Varuna yacht from 1906 and there were also table clocks and other objects,” explains Bernard. “But with François, Van Cleef & Arpels went into a new dimension and complexity that we’ve never had before. And now the team is so much more mature – we have more people, more ideas, more drive to integrate artisans from outside. In the last couple of years, we’ve been ready to do automata in a bigger scale and to do more complex elements and more objects that we’ve never done before.”

For Van Cleef & Arpels manufacture and the François Junod workshop, it’s the perfect marriage of two arts, where the collision of two worlds results in magic, the perfect coming together of Junod as an automata maker, with Van Cleef & Arpels’ unparalleled expertise in métiers d’art and watchmaking.

“We make the timekeeping parts and he makes the automaton parts and our jewellers make the jewellery parts in Paris,” says Bernard. “You can’t split the work, you have to do it together. We want to do these objects together because it’s the perfect blending of what we want to do. For us to be able to go into a third dimension, and to have all this space to integrate interesting stories, to put together mechanical art and all our metiers d’art, it’s a dream.”

Teamwork makes the dream work, as the saying goes. And before we know it, it’s time to go. True to the equation painted on the walls of Van Cleef & Arpels manufacture, the visit is too short, but what we’ve seen there and learned will last us a lifetime.