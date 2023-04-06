The Masters 2023: Everything to Know About the Prize Money

The Masters 2023, one of the first major golf tournaments of the year, is here. The tournament will see the world’s best golfers competing against one another at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA. With an impressive prize money pool at stake, here’s everything we know about this year’s tournament.

The 2023 Masters Tournament will start on April 6 and continue till April 9. An an-invite-only event, the tournament consists of 90 players including past champions, top-ranked players and even amateur players. Along with the prize money, the winner of the competition will also receive a green jacket. Receiving this jacket is considered to be one of the highest, most recognisable honours in sports.

What is the prize money for Masters 2023?

According to NBC Sports, the 2023 Masters has a total prize money pool of USD 15 million. While the winner takes home USD 2.7 million, the second runner-up will take home USD 1.6 million. The third runner-up too will win a hefty USD 1 million.

Jack Nicklaus has won the most Masters tournaments, taking six green jackets home. Tiger Woods is in second position with five wins. Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters, making him the defending champion at this year’s tournament. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay are some of the other players to watch out for at this year’s Masters.

What is The Golf Masters?

One of the four major professional golf championships held annually, The Golf Masters is considered by many to be the most prestigious of all. It takes place each year in April at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The event attracts the world’s best golfers competing for the coveted green jacket. First played in 1934, it has been held every year since, except from 1943 to 1945 due to World War 2. The tournament is known for its rich history and traditions, including the ceremonial opening tee shot by a legendary player, the Champions Dinner, and the presentation of the green jacket to the winner.

Where to watch Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters tournament will be live-streamed on Masters.com and the Masters App.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/The Masters)

