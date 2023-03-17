The Major Golf Tournaments Taking Place in Asia in 2023

Asia will be witnessing some of the finest golf tournaments through 2023. Both the Asian Tour and the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tournaments are holding some exciting rounds on the beautiful greens of some of the finest golf courses in the region.

The Asian Tour and the LPGA are on, and golf tournaments as part of the Asian Tour were held in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and New Zealand in the early months of 2023. International Series Thailand concluded in March. However, the tour enters India in March, followed by Hong Kong, Vietnam and South Korea, before ending in the United Kingdom.

Similarly, the LPGA Tour, one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events for women, is holding 12 of its 34 golf tournaments outside the US. Two of these have already been held in Thailand and Singapore. The other four Asian countries on the LPGA Tour in 2023 are China, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

Besides the top tournaments held under Asian Tour and LPGA Tour, several other golf events are set to take place in Asian countries. Some of these, such as Metta Charity Golf and FaithActs Charity Golf Tournament in Singapore, are charity tournaments.

Others, such as LIV Golf’s Singapore tournament and the prestigious Hong Kong Open, which will be held after nearly three years, are professional sporting events. There are also the Women’s Aramco Team Series rounds in Hong Kong and Riyadh, where both professional and amateur golfers participate.

Golf is also one of the sporting programmes at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, which will be held from 5 to 17 May in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Overall, golf fans in Asia can indeed feel enthusiastic as tournaments are marking a return to magnificent courses in the region after a pandemic-imposed suspension.

Here are the major golf tournaments in Asia in 2023

(Main image: The DGC Open/@TheDGCOpen/Twitter; Featured image: Taiheiyo Club)