The Major Hong Kong Golf Tournaments to Look Out for in 2023

The stage is set in Hong Kong for some major golf events, as players from across the world flock to attempt a putt on the iconic greens of the city. Thus, we take a look at some of the important Hong Kong golf tournaments scheduled for 2023.
With the easing of COVID-19 border restrictions across the globe, it would be rather interesting to see professional golf tournaments return to Hong Kong after a hiatus of nearly three years. One of Hong Kong’s most prestigious golfing events, the World City Championship is scheduled for a March reopening and is being presented by the Hong Kong Golf Club.
Meanwhile, although there have been plans by the government to construct buildings on a significant portion of the Hong Kong Golf Club area, it hasn’t hindered The Tour from hosting high-profile tournaments of the sport in the region.
The Hong Kong Golf Club is the venue for the Hong Kong Open, the oldest professional sporting event in Hong Kong and the second-oldest professional golfing title in Asia, as well. And while its inception was in 1959 on the Old Course, the tournament has been played on different composite courses with holes from the New and Eden Courses over the last three decades. It is also one of the two venues to stage the event for consecutive 60 years.
Besides the Hong Kong Golf Club, other prominent courses are The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club, The Jockey Club Kau Sai Chau Public Golf Course and Discovery Bay Golf Club.
Here are some of the golf tournaments in Hong Kong in 2023
When: 1-3 March
Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club
Both the Hong Kong Ladies Close Amateur Championship 2023 (Championship Division) and the Hong Kong Ladies Close Mid Amateur Championship 2023 (Mid Amateur Divisions) are going to be decided by the classic stroke play over three rounds.
After the first 36 holes, those bagging the 20 lowest scores or tying at the lowest spot in the Ladies Close Championship; those with the 10 lowest scores and anyone tying at the 10th place in the Close Mid Amateur Championship Division I; and the 18 lowest scores and ties for the 18th spot in the Close Mid Amateur Division II will all qualify for the final 18 holes on the 3 March.
The event has been rescheduled to the current location from its previous August 2022 date which was supposed to be held at The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club.
When: 6 March
Venue: The Jockey Club Kau Sai Chau Public Golf Course – North Course
Featuring professional players such as Robert Chung, Eric Ma and Chi Yuen Fung, the Centaline Club presents the 2023 JCKSC Pro-Am. Held at Hong Kong’s only public golf course, the tournament gives a platform to amateurs and professional players to come together and be a part of Hong Kong’s vibrant golf scene.
At the close of the tournament, prizes will be awarded to the Gross Champion, Net Champion and Net 2nd Place. Additionally, the longest drive and nearest to the prizes shall also be given to both professionals and amateurs.
When: 23-26 March
Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club- Fanling
The iconic Hong Kong golf venue will host the prestigious event that has the sporting arena hooked. Serving as the seventh leg of the 2023 Asian Tour, the World City Championship has prize money of USD 1 million. It is one of the most important golf tournaments to take place at Fanling.
The World City Championship had come to a halt after the Hong Kong government imposed restrictions and lockdown because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will return to the courses after nearly three years after it was last held in 2020.
The Asian Tour’s commissioner Cho Minn Thant said, “We’re all excited to be able to return to Hong Kong and the iconic Hong Kong Golf Club, one of the world’s most historic golfing establishments and a perennial favourite among Asian Tour members.”
When: 18 April
Venue: Discovery Bay Golf Club
Played as per the rules stated by the Royal & Ancient Rules Limited and the tournament committee, the Spring Ladies Tournament is one of the much-anticipated golf tournaments in Hong Kong. It has been rescheduled to the current date of 21 March 2023.
Participants will play 18 holes and in case of ties, it will be decided by a countback. The winner will have to score the highest number of Stableford points over holes 10-18. If there is still no outright winner, the factor determining the winner will be by the points scored over holes 13-18, holes 16-18, and finally only hole 18. If it fails to yield a result, then a coin will be tossed.
The same rules apply to the Spring Men’s Tournament as well, which has been rescheduled from its previous 20 March 2023 date to 19 April. It will be held at the Discovery Bay Golf Club as well.
When: 3-5 October
Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club- Fanling
Hong Kong will stage the fourth round of the Aramco Team Series as a part of the Ladies European Tour (LET). As per a February 2023 press release by Hong Kong Golf Club, the event marks a renewed, strong relationship between the Middle East and Hong Kong and is the first step towards many more such mega sporting events.
The 2023 Aramco Team Series is one of the most prestigious team tournaments in the women’s segment of the game. It is not just the city’s debut edition but it also makes for a strong business relationship between Hong Kong and Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s largest energy corporations. In total, 36 teams are expected to participate in the Hong Kong edition.
“It adopts a unique format with a scoring system that enables matches to be played by teams comprising three professionals and one amateur, giving up-and-coming talents the chance to play alongside their more experienced, professional peers,” mentions the press release.
The golf tournament offers a USD 1 million prize in every country.
When: 16-19 November
Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club
The 62nd legendary Hong Kong Open golf tournament is returning to the courses after nearly three years in 2023.
Issuing a joint statement on the matter on 11 October 2021, the Hong Kong Golf Club and the Hong Kong Golf Association said, “Hong Kong Golf Club and the Hong Kong Golf Association remain fully committed to the return of Hong Kong’s longest-running professional sporting event as soon as conditions allow. Once again, we thank the Hong Kong golf community for its continued understanding and support. A further announcement will be made in due course.”
While more information is still awaited, it will indeed be a highly anticipated professional golf tournament in Hong Kong. In the last edition, the trophy was lifted by Australia’s Wade Ormsby, a two-time winner on the Hong Kong Golf Club’s Championship Course.
Answer: Some of the highly anticipated golf tournaments in Hong Kong include World City Championship, Hong Kong Open, Aramco Team Series and Hong Kong Ladies Close Amateur & Mid Amateur Championships 2023.
Answer: Golf tournaments showcase the brilliance and accuracy of the best players across the globe as they attempt for a putt. These tournaments can be of two types — open tournaments or the ones where players of all categories can participate and closed tournaments where only a specific category or level of players is allowed. The four major golf tournaments world over are The Masters Tournament, The U.S. Open, The Open Championship and The PGA Championship.