Remember That Superyacht Princess Diana Was On? You Can Charter It Now

The infamous superyacht that paparazzi photographed Princess Diana on can now be chartered—for a price of course.

It’s 1997, a year since Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles divorced, and yet the world still remains fascinated, perhaps even obsessed, about the Princess of Wales’s life. Pictures of her on a yacht with her two sons suddenly fueled speculation about exactly why she was there. The yacht belonged to Mohamed Al Fayed, owner of Harrods, who seemed to be close with Diana to everyone’s surprise.

Fast forward a month later in August and Diana is there with Al Fayed’s son, Dodi. It would later be revealed that Dodi and Diana were in a relationship, and only a few days later, both would die in a car crash.

There’s no doubt that there’s a lot of history surrounding this yacht, but if you find your interest piqued and want to see the yacht for yourself, you can actually charter it.

Bash: The superyacht Princess Diana once sailed on

Previously called the Jonikal and Sokar, this 209-foot superyacht suffered disrepair after a fire occurred on its bridge deck. After undergoing a refit in Croatia, it’s now ready to be chartered under its new name, Bash.

A lot of changes were made to the ship, including getting new plumbing and a new air-conditioning system as per Robb Report. The interior design was also revamped by Bobic Yacht Interiors, giving the yacht an updated “luxurious and elegant feel” all through six of its staterooms. Of course, there’s also an owner’s suite, as well as, other amenities like a gym and even a beauty salon.

Meanwhile, on the exterior, there are a number of areas where guests can lounge about and chill as they cruise the seas as well as a Jacuzzi. All in all, the yacht can accommodate 12 guests.

Renting this spacious and luxurious superyacht starts at a cool price of USD 278,000 (INR 2,28,16,155). You can book Bash here.

This story first appeared here.