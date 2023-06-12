The most expensive paintings are like a time machine to the past. These hundred-year-old paintings hold a bank-breaking value to those who have the passion, and the capital, to appreciate them.

Several of the world’s famous paintings are literally priceless, for their values far exceed the interpretation of money. For instance, if Mona Lisa were to be sold nowadays, it would reach a price tag of almost a billion Dollars with today’s inflation rate.

This list today, however, looks into the most expensive artworks that have already been sold and auctioned. This is where we see how far art connoisseurs are willing to go to acquire the world’s most stunning masterpieces.

10 Most Expensive Paintings Ever Sold

No. 6 (Violet, Green and Red) by Mark Rothko

Mark Rothko’s most expensive work ever auctioned is No. 6 (Violet, Green and Red). The painting is an exemplification of Rothko’s style, with vibrant colours aligning in a rectangular space. It was sold in a 2014 private sale.

Price: approx. $186 million

Nu couché by Amedeo Modigliani

Created by Italian-Jewish artist Amedeo Modigliani, this painting sparked controversy when it was first displayed in 1917 — the police at that time deemed it (along with his other nude artworks) inappropriate, and shut down the artist’s first and only solo exhibition. Little did Modigliani know that decades later, this artwork would become regarded as a prized masterpiece, and would sell for an incredible $170.4 million at a 2015 Christie’s auction. It was purchased by Chinese tycoon and art collector Liu Yiqian.

Price: approx. $170 million

Les Femmes d’Alger by Paul Picasso

This eye-catching Picasso artwork achieved an impressive $179.4 million at a Christie’s 2015 auction in New York, surpassing its initial estimate of $140 million. It is the last artwork in the artist’s Les femmes d’Alger series, which comprises 15 paintings and drawings.

Price: approx. $179 million

Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, Andy Warhol

The story behind this iconic painting must have paid an important factor in the sky-high price. Andy Warhol produced this particular work in 1964 as part of a series of five, also known as The Marilyns, where he painted five Marilyn Monroe silkscreen portraits on five coloured backgrounds.

Price: approx. $195 million

The Standard-Bearer by Rembrandt

Among hundreds of paintings and thousands of drawings that Rembrandt produced, one of his greatest works is his self-portrait, produced in 1636. Rembrandt was a Dutch Golden Age painter who is recognised as the most important figure in Dutch art history. The painting was acquired by the Rothschild family from King George IV of England, before the Dutch government bought it to be on special display across the country.

Price: approx. $198 million

Nafea Faa Ipoipo? by Paul Gauguin

“Nafea Faa Ipoipo” means ‘when will you marry?’ in Tahitian. After his first trip to Tahiti in 1891, Paul Gauguin captured some of the spectacular culture in this beautiful oil painting. In a post-impressionist style, the artwork shows two native young women, one with a white flower in her hair, signifying that she’s ready for a marriage. The painting was sold in a private sale to a Qatari family in 2015.

Price: approx. $210 million

The Card Players by Paul Cézanne

The state of Qatar is clearly serious about its art. Apart from possessing one of the world’s most expensive paintings, it’s also the owner of this Cézanne piece, which it paid over $250 million for in 2012. The painting, which features two men engaged in a card game, is one in a series of five.

Price: approx. $274 million

Interchange by Willem de Kooning

This abstract painting by Willem de Kooning was privately sold by the David Geffen Foundation to hedge fund investor Kenneth Griffin last year for a sky-high $300 million. Its extravagant price matches that of French artist Paul Gauguin’s Nafea Faa Ipoipo.

Price: approx. $300 million

Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci

Salvator Mundi, meaning ‘saviour of the world,’ is a work of art by Leonardo da Vinci that dates back to the 1500s. This majestic piece has been under arguments about whether it was even created entirely by the legend himself. Nevertheless, it was sold at a staggering price to the representative of a Saudi Arabian prince in 2017. Despite being the most expensive painting in the world, Salvator Mundi has never been exhibited, and is under the possession of the Saudi Arabian culture ministry.

Price: approx. $450 million

This story first appeared here.