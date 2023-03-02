Art Then and Now: Adeline Ooi on the Growth of Art in Asia

Adeline Ooi, Art Basel’s director Asia since 2014, leads the fair’s strategic initiatives in the region and is passionate about the growth of the arts in Asia. She describes how a burgeoning cultural industry has brought new possibilities that were undreamed of when she began her career.

If someone had told me 25 years ago that I’d become an art fair director, I’d have said, “You’re crazy.”

Adeline Ooi

When I started in the late 1990s, opportunities in the visual arts were limited. You could be an artist or designer, teach in college … and that was it. Curating, art writing, art advisory, art conservation, or working in an auction house or gallery were rarified professions, especially in Southeast Asia, where I grew up. I wasn’t aware of the opportunities that were available at the time, as the art world was niche and obscure. I had no ambition to be an artist, but I enrolled at art school because I assumed it was the only option to have a future in the arts. My first job when I returned to Kuala Lumpur was working backstage in theatre productions. I discovered I enjoyed working in a team behind the scenes; it was deeply rewarding to witness a project coming together.

During the 2000s, there was hardly any attention on artists and art exhibitions in general. I remember we had to beg journalists to feature articles about art in their publications. Working as a curator then also meant I had to wield power drills, stretch canvases, manage operations, plan events and more. In other words, I’ve been a “one-leg-kick-all”, as we used to say in Malaysia. When we established Rogue Art in 2008, people looked at us in surprise. “How are you going to survive without selling art?” they asked. “How are you going to get people to pay for art advice?”

A generation later, there’s more expertise and more depth within individual disciplines in the visual arts. Art has become a part of mainstream culture. The perception and recognition of Asian art has matured, fostering expanded interest and awareness globally. The world has come to realise that Asia is layered and not one-size-fits-all. From the versatility gained in those days, learning on the job, having a well-rounded experience, I learned that the art world is an ecosystem. Working at Art Basel reinforced my belief that we all have our part to play in the development of our art world. Asia is our garden that always needs tending and care – it’s vast, naturally disordered and organic, a place of discovery and knowledge sharing.

Looking back, my career was the result of a series of unplanned accidents and unexpected opportunities. I wouldn’t be here without mentors and kindred spirits who took a chance on me, and helped me along the way. It’s now my turn to return “the favour” and pass on the knowledge to those who are willing to learn. I believe this is the best gift we can bestow on the next generation, our future “gardeners”. Don’t you think our ecosystem will be more colourful and exciting with their fresh voices and talents?