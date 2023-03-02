Art Month: Shows and Exhibitions to Visit this March 2023

Is it March already? With Art Week about to kick off – and indeed Art Month already upon us – here are all the exhibitions, retrospectives and shows to get your fill of the arts, this month and beyond.

Scroll down for all the Hong Kong art exhibitions and galleries to visit starting from March 2023.

Fractal Dimension

You Jin, Deriving Happiness from Nature (2022)

When: 10 February – 15 March

You Jin’s first solo exhibition in Hong Kong, Fractal Dimension, is currently on view at Tang Contemporary Art. Sixteen new pieces are included, which illustrate his practice of building new visual language through layering, breaking down and reconstructing existing images. Using fragmented structures, the Shenyang artist expresses his own subconscious emotions and feelings, presenting unique experiences and neuro pathways within the context of time.

Tang Contemporary Art, 10/, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central +852 2682 8289

Hearts & Hands: Crafts of Hong Kong

Brian Kwok, Clive Ng and Kiki Yau, Seek Her in a Thousand Degrees

When: 18 February to 25 March

Craft on Peel’s group exhibition Hearts & Hands: Crafts of Hong Kong is a celebration of local artisans, whose unique and delicate artistry is captured in bamboo, rattan, wood carvings and neon artworks. The nine collaborative works created by traditional and contemporary craftsmen serve as a visual reminder of the importance of preserving culture and heritage.

Crafts on Peel, 11 Peel Street, Central, +852 2510 0637

William Lim: Flowers Good Moon Round

William Lim, Day Night Changing Seasons I & II (2022)

When: 16 March to 26 March

Architect and avid art collector, William Lim is also an intellectual artist, having made paintings since the 1970s when he was 12-13 years old. His earliest works as a secondary student, which have never been shown before, come to light in a new solo exhibition alongside more of Lim’s recent works that depict flowers and the moon in a heartfelt display of family, reunion and happiness.

17/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central

Space Rich

Ernest Chang, The Son of Man (2022)

When: 16 March to 4 June

Following the success of Bling Dynasty in 2021, Ernest Chang returns with 14 new works of silkscreen on glass and four sculptural pieces that again entice viewers with pop cultural icons juxtaposed against unexpected compositions. Titled Space Rich, the solo show at The Stallery embarks on a journey through deep Space, travelling to the barren landscape of Mars to question whether an escape from reality is possible in a consumerist world dominated by social-media influences.

The Stallery WCH, G/F, 82A Stone Nullah Ln, Wan Chai, +852 2711 3800

Michele Chu: You, Trickling

Michele Chu

When: 20 March to 13 May

Multidisciplinary artist Michele Chu’s solo exhibition, which explores themes of intimacy and ritual through investigations of how the body manifests and adapts in situations of public tension or private introspection, opens at PHD Group later this month. Featuring new site-specific installations and mixed-media works, the show – titled You, Trickling – explores the strength within vulnerability and invites viewers to participate in a meditative journey through chambers reflecting the interior and exterior psychologies of the artist’s relationship with her mother.

PHD Group, Canal Road Flyover, Causeway Bay

Cynthia Polsky: Here Comes the Sun

Cynthia Polsky, Green Surrender (1973)

When: 21 March to 20 May

Opening at Pearl Lam Galleries later this month, Here Comes the Sun showcases abstract expressionist works by New York-based artist Cynthia Polsky. Trained as a ballet dancer, Polsky interprets her body movement to achieve a tactile mode of painting, one that sets her apart from the mainstream movements and colour field paintings of post-war American art. A cross-country train journey with her family at a young age led to a dedicated exploration into the symbolic meaning behind light, movement, nature and spirituality.

Pearl Lam Galleries, 601-605 Pedder Building, 12 Pedder Street, Central, +852 2522 1428

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Ernest Chang, The False Mirror (2022))