Nascent Naturalist: Artist Wanbing Huang on Drawing Inspiration from Nature

Multidisciplinary artist and Loewe Craft Prize 2023 finalist Wanbing Huang talks about drawing inspiration from nature and Chinese mythology, Bill Viola and the creative things that can be done with ramie.

Wanbing Huang

N ature has long been a muse to the creative mind, from prehistoric cave-dwellers to modern masters such as Damien Hirst. Indeed, the interpretive potential of natural wonders are boundless and only limited by the daring

of the artist’s imagination, whether it’s a chrysalis that blossoms into a gown or, as with the works of visionary Chinese multidisciplinary artist Wanbing Huang, finalist for the illustrious Loewe Craft Prize 2023, perhaps a concept of human existence that takes the form of a single egg.

Huang began her career in fashion design, weaving garments of intricate beauty. In a testament to her endless search for the new art of textile, Huang sculpts microscopic botanic shapes and seems to thrive on pushing the boundaries of genres – blurring what once seemed black and white and translating her fashion tenets to sculpture. It was no surprise when her work for Loewe Craft Prize received high accolades: her egg-shaped sculpture made from layers of fibres was an eloquent tribute to her continual fascination with nature and the possibilities unlocked by unconventional materials.

What was the inspiration behind your Loewe Craft Prize piece?

It’s an egg-shaped installation that represents the universe and the origin of life itself – the concept has always been an important theme in my artistic exploration. I wanted to create a piece that would evolve from a disorderly abstraction into an orderly embodiment, symbolising the ideal state of human life, reducing entropy and ushering in inner harmony. The inspiration for this piece also came from Chinese mythology – the story of Pangu, who woke up in an egg and broke its shell to create the world. I used traditional Chinese ramie fibre, which I shaped into a frame structure using knitting and weaving. The radial line at the centre of the piece was inspired by China grass cloth. To achieve the fur-like surface, I tore threads on the edges of the glued ramie fibres, then folded and stitched them in multiple layers. I was able to reflect the combination of rigidity and softness of ramie, which represents the essence of our lives.

Wanbing Huang’s work for the Loewe Craft Prize 2023

How did you develop your signature craft technique?

My artistic expression revolves around using textiles to convey emotions. I believe that they can be experienced through different senses, which is why I use them to convey my message. I have a particular fascination with nature and the stories it holds, so I want to express this connection through my artwork. When creating a piece, I first define the concept of nature and the desired outcome. Next, I conduct field research to understand the background, history, and anything relevant to the artwork. I then choose and study the materials.

Who inspires you?

Bill Viola has a remarkable ability to express the spiritual world of nature, as well as the concepts of life and death through imagery. His works are incredibly impactful – I find them inspiring and believe there’s much to learn from his ability to use different techniques to create emotionally moving pieces. Currently, I’m researching Chinese mythological stories and exploring ways to express my own spirituality through my pieces. I aim to take these stories and transform them into a better artistic representation that incorporates my own unique perspective.

Wanbing Huang AT- ONE-MENT campaign circa 2018.

What made you want to venture into sculpture rather than staying within the fashion realm?

Although I’m still active in fashion, I now use art as an additional medium of expression. To be honest, fashion can be rather limiting, and it can be difficult to convey everything I want to communicate through it.

What was the biggest challenge associated with your Loewe Craft Prize piece?

The most difficult part was the research process we undertook with ramie. We had to deconstruct the material from thread to surface, from ramie silk thread to a flat structure, and then build it up, layer by layer, to create a three-dimensional shape that appeared full. The internal three-dimensional structure was particularly difficult to control, as we had to experiment multiple times to wind the thread and construct the space to achieve the desired effect.

What’s the relationship between the art and fashion pieces you create?

I use textiles to convey emotions and stories. The two forms of art often influence each other, with my artworks serving as inspiration for my fashion pieces, and my fashion pieces inspiring new forms of artistic expression.