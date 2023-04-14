Asia’s Artists to Watch 2023: Wu Chi-Tsung

Hong Kong’s Art Month 2023 has been made especially exciting by the city’s long-awaited full opening to international traveller. To celebrate, we’ve taken on the colossal task of identifying the region’s new stars, those whom we think are worth observing closely. Today, Taiwanese artist Wu Chi-Tsung tells his story. Wu Chi-Tsung

Born in 1981 in Taipei, Wu Chi-Tsung was awarded a degree in fine art in 2004 by the Taipei National University of the Arts in 2004, and currently divides his time between his home city and Berlin in Germany.

Wrinkled Texture 058 2019

His work, in which he devotes great attention to the methods used in producing and interpreting images, spans various media, including photography, video, installation art, painting and set design. Wu combines traditions and contemporary art forms from the East and the West, and finds particular inspiration in daily objects and phenomena, which he transforms into poetic imagery. Winner of a Taipei Arts Award in 2003, among other accolades, he was also shortlisted for the Artes Mundi in 2006 and the Prudential Eye Awards in 2015.