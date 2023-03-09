These Rare Collectibles Are on Auction

Don’t miss the auction of rare collectibles. The list includes exclusive timepieces, contemporary art and more.

Auction of rare collectibles

Hong Kong, March 16-April 6: DEBORAH BROWN: SILENT SHADOWS

Bonhams is marking Hong Kong’s Art Month with a selling exhibition of a new series of 23 paintings by American contemporary artist Deborah Brown, who captures some of the views she encounters on walks with her dog near her homes in Los Angeles and New York. Among the works, which feature adventurous plays with light, colour and shadow using abbreviated brushwork, is this oil on canvas, Thanksgiving Eve (2022)

Paris, May 16: THE COLLECTION OF JACQUES GARCIA

Sotheby’s is offering 75 lots with Royal provencance, which have been assembled in a remarkable collection by interior designer Jacques Garcia in the baroque Château du Champ-de-Bataille. Proceeds from the auction will ensure the building’s preservation for future generations.

Hong Kong, March 10-20: WATCHES ONLINE: TOP OF THE TIME

2023’s inaugural international watch auction from Christie’s features important timepieces from manufacturers such as Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Patek Philippe, and Rolex, among which are two of Patek’s most complicated watches ever. They are the self-winding minute-repeater chronograph, Ref 5208, and, shown here, the Ref 6002G Sky Moon Tourbillon, both

exceptional pieces that rarely come to market.

Lake Como, Italy May 20: VILLA ERBA AUCTION

The line-up of lots at RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba sale of classic automobiles includes five black Ferrari 512 Testarossas/TRs, built between 1987 and 1996 and all offered without reserve. Together, this quintet of 4.9-litre flat-12 supercars formed the Black on Black collection of a wealthy motor enthusiast.

Hong Kong, April: TBC THE CROSSROAD OF ASIA – A COLLECTION OF GANDHARAN ART

A forthcoming non-selling exhibition at Bonhams in Pacific Place features pieces from the ancient Gandhara region in the Hindu Kush, selected from the Fitzwilliam Museum collection in Cambridge, UK. Among them is this exqusite silver cup from the 1st century BCE.

Hong Kong, March 30-31: 20TH-CENTURY AND CONTEMPORARY ART

Among the works on offer at Phillips Hong Kong’s two Art Month sales are paintings by Ayako Rokkaku, Loie Hollowell, Matthew

Wong and Yayoi Kusama. Pictured above is what’s probably the best known of all: Kusama’s Pumpkin (1991), which is the star

attraction of the day auction on March 31.