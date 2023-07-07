New Art Exhibitions to Check Out in Hong Kong This July

Discover the new art exhibitions in Hong Kong this July and by enthralled by the painterly perspectives of artists, literary heroes, activists and tastemakers

Scroll down to discover new art exhibitions in Hong Kong this July 2023.

The Sea Remembers

When: Until July 29

Angel Otero’s first solo exhibition in Asia, The Sea Remembers, is now showing at Hauser & Wirth. A collection of 10 collages in oils that intertwine figurative and abstract ideas, it’s inspired by the artist’s upbringing in Puerto Rico and his intimate memories tied to everyday objects.

Hauser & Wirth, Unit 510A16-15/F, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Pride Pioneer

When: Until July 22

As a part of its Pride-month programme, Eaton HK is showcasing an archival exhibition by Cantonese-American author, artist and activist Kitty Tsui. The exhibition traces five decades of Tsui’s work, including her book Words of a Woman Who Breathes Fire and images that document her role in the Asian-Pacific Islander queer movement in San Francisco.

Eaton HK, 380 Nathan Road, Jordan, Hong Kong

Shadow and Light

When: Until August 31

Alisan Fine Art celebrates the heritage of Gao Xingjian, the first Chinese-born writer to be awarded a Nobel Prize in literature, in Gao Xing jian: Inner Vision 2023. The exhibition comprises works by the writer and artist completed over the past two years and explores his state of contemplation through hazy sceneries completed with ink on rice paper.

Alisan Fine Art, 21/F, 1 Lyndhurst Tower, 1 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong

Song Dynasty

When: July 29 – October 28

Madame Song: Pioneering Art and Fashion in China at M+ is one of this season’s most anticipated fashion exhibitions in Hong Kong. It celebrates the achievements of Song Huai-Kuei, who helped foster a forward-looking creative scene in China during the 1970s and ’80s, and includes couture pieces from her collection and her own artworks.

M+, West Kowloon, Museum Dr, 38號 M+ Cultural District, Hong Kong

United We Stand

When: Until July 22

We Just Got to See Us, American artist Auudi Dorsey’s Asian solo debut, takes over at WOAW Gallery in Wan Chai. The 11 paintings on show explore the shared experiences of African Americans in the southern states and highlight the importance of community in fostering resilience and spirit.

WOAW Gallery, 5 Sun St, Wan Chai, Hong Kong