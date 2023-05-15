Creative Chameleons: Ceramicist Leo Wong

They craft and torch, snip and sculpt, and, ultimately, shape the world around us. Not confined by pristine gallery walls or lofty museum halls, the works of these talented individuals clamour for attention in malls, airports, hotels, parks – and, this month, on these pages. Today, ceramicist Leo Wong tells his story.

After graduation I became a landscape designer and arborist specialising in vegetation management. My knowledge of flowers and botanicals was cultivated from my studies and career over 20 years. I was very fortunate to spend my childhood in a country house – my grandparents’ home in the New Territories – with more than 30,000 square feet of gardens. They taught me the names of every single fruit, tree and flower. I looked for duck eggs with my grandma along the trails and harvested ripe vegetables from the plots every week. I liked to play in the mud, using soil to sculpt different shapes.

Leo Wong

Having discovered a passion for ceramic art, I’ve since used my passion for botany to create realistic floral-inspired sculptures. My porcelain flowers have been collected by Chanel, Van Cleef & Arpels and The Peninsula Hong Kong. Besides that, I also work with interior designers to create centrepieces and installations in private residences, commercial spaces and academic institutions.

Leo Wong’s Mauve Peony.

As a ceramicist, I use the finest porcelain, with unrivalled translucency and significantly higher whiteness value. Each flower is fired in our kilns, at 1,260 degrees. This ultra-high temperature, hotter than any known volcano, gives it the coveted strength and softness. I strive to present the subtle nuances, fragility and asymmetry of the natural world. Each petal is meticulously sculpted to resemble a real flower. I strive to capture the moment of life in nature and preserve the fleeting beauty of flowers in ceramics.

Earlier this year, I was commissioned by The Peninsula to create an art installation to celebrate the New Year of the Rabbit and the arrival of spring. I made 38 porcelain peonies in different colours and installed them on a gilded panel to illustrate a glorious spring garden in The Verandah foyer. The entire process took more than 200 hours. This collaboration was a most exciting experience, in which I had a chance to learn about the history of the hotel and dive into its archives.

Hokusai’s peony

In the future, I hope to start a new cultural initiative aimed at celebrating and supporting artisans creating objects of true excellence. The topics I’d like to explore include the relationship between traditional skills and the digital world, the challenges of contemporary art restoration, ways of communicating about craftsmanship and the importance of passing on artisanal skills to ensure their survival. It will be a platform providing resources for those interested in finding out more about the best artisans and designers in Hong Kong.