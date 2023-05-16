Creative Chameleons: Metal Sculptor Man Fung-Yi

They craft and torch, snip and sculpt, and, ultimately, shape the world around us. Not confined by pristine gallery walls or lofty museum halls, the works of these talented individuals clamour for attention in malls, airports, hotels, parks – and, this month, on these pages. Today, metal sculptor Man Fung-Yi tells her story.

When I was 11, I decided to visit a museum and sketch out different artefacts to which I felt a deep and intimate connection. When I was 18, I entered university to study fine art. At the time I had a nightmare that left a deep impression on me – I was arrested by fear and shivers even after I woke up. So I used charcoal and pastel to draw what I saw in a series of five paintings, but it still wasn’t enough to calm my startled heart. That’s when I realised that this was art, something that contains our emotions and lets the audience feel the energy.

Man Fung-yi (left) and Mok Yat-san

I never thought I’d create “sculptures”, as I didn’t want to be limited in my expression. While studying for my master’s degree, I loved painting large-scale pieces, but when I became pregnant at 33, I couldn’t climb up and down to paint. Then, one day, I was compelled to burn holes in an old scroll of silk with incense sticks, which brought me into a state of inner peace, so I repeated this ritual every day until an artwork was born. A few years after, I started studying cosmology symbols upon Dao robes, which inspired me to employ used clothes and shoes to make moulds and transform them into lattice sculptures “woven” from metal. The first one I made was with my son’s first-ever outfit, which included a little hat, sleeves and tiny shoes; it was a record of his measurements when he was born and of intimate memories.

Man Fung-yi’s cheongsam sculpture.

My most energetic project was a commemoration of my late grandmother through the creation of a 2-metre-long Ah Po (grandmother in Cantonese) shoe sculpture, which I made in 2011 in collaboration with four university students and five old people from Tseun Wan. The inspiration for the pattern and outline came from the stories of these energetic seniors, whose ages ranged from 60 to 90, and those of the students. We’d meet every weekend to talk about their memories of shoes and legs, which they shared unconditionally, while we secretly noted their shoe sizes and bought them presents.

Man Fung-yi’s Heartfelt Love.

Recently, the Hong Kong International Airport commissioned me to create three sets of public art works. One of them, called Buzzing with Excitement, associates flying with effortlessness – think small aeroplanes or wings. I also hid small stories inside of it, such as my son’s old sneakers, which I moulded into blue shoes. There’s also

a silver stainless-steel backpack – it was the battered pack he used when he first joined middle school – which now symbolises him carrying luggage to study abroad on his own, showing his growth and independence.