Creative Chameleons: Muralist Carol Mui

They craft and torch, snip and sculpt, and, ultimately, shape the world around us. Not confined by pristine gallery walls or lofty museum halls, the works of these talented individuals clamour for attention in malls, airports, hotels, parks – and, this month, on these pages. Today, illustrator and muralist Carol Mui tells her story.

Carol Mui

Being shy when I was young, I found it easier to express myself through drawing. There wasn’t a definitive moment when I chose to be a muralist; if anything, the younger me decided not to pursue art because it didn’t seem practical and I lacked confidence. But one day at my full-time job, I counted – out of sheer boredom – how many hours I spent working a week. It was close to 80 percent of my time and the realisation pushed me to dive back into the creative world. I began with small freelance graphic-design and illustration projects while still working at my day job. My first mural was painted for a friend’s restaurant, then things really took off after my partner Rebecca T Lin and I joined HKwalls in 2018. Our urban jungle themed mural in Sheung Wan put us on the map and got us started on a range of commissioned projects from restaurants and commercial offices.



Carol Mui’s mural at Anhao Wallness

I left the corporate world completely in 2021, when my creative pursuits were putting too much strain on my job – and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. A project I recall fondly is the ceiling mural I painted for the guestroom at Carlyle & Co; I’ve never used a ceiling as my canvas before and it was great fun creating a design inspired by one of my favourite illustrators and writers, Ludwig Bemelmans. Another project close to my heart is the series of murals I painted with Rebecca for the Arca Hotel; it’s our largest rooftop mural to date and the experience taught us a lot.

Arca Hotel rooftop mural by Carol Mui and Rebecca T. Lin

Hong Kong is known to be a melting pot where nature and city life are intertwined, and this personality is often reflected in our work. I want to remind people to look up from their phones and appreciate the beauty around us. Recently we’ve organised a series of art workshops with local communities; it was a heart-warming experience, where we got to learn about different neighbourhoods – where our upcoming murals will be located – through the eyes of the people living in them. It also gives us the chance to incorporate elements of old Hong Kong in our designs to invoke a sense of nostalgia in our ever-changing metropolis. The arts-and-crafts circle in Hong Kong is growing, which brings me a lot of joy. I hope the love and appreciation for all things hand-made, -painted and -crafted will also grow as a result.