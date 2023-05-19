Creative Chameleons: Paper-Cut Artist Nick Tsao

They craft and torch, snip and sculpt, and, ultimately, shape the world around us. Not confined by pristine gallery walls or lofty museum halls, the works of these talented individuals clamour for attention in malls, airports, hotels, parks – and, this month, on these pages. Today, paper-cut artist Nick Tsao tells his story.

Nick Tsao

As an architect, it’s long been a hobby of mine to explore other creative expressions outside of work: traditional handcraft, graphic design and map making are just a few of them. My interest is largely influenced by helping my mother’s catering business; the skills I learned in the kitchen – working dexterously with fingers, precise knife work and the patience to complete laborious and repetitive tasks – are fairly transferable to craft making.

Before Chinese New Year 2015, I started creating my own paper cuttings to celebrate the Year of the Goat, because I couldn’t find decorations I liked in New Year markets. Since then it’s become a tradition for me to design and produce paper-cut pieces as gifts for family and friends. As more and more people began asking me where they could buy my paper art, my hobby grew into a small business in 2021.



Nick Tsao’s Year of the Rabbit-themed paper-cut art

The Chinese New Year Zodiac series

is both exciting and intimidating to create every year. It’s a core theme in Chinese paper-cut heritage, but I always add my own contemporary touch to my designs; several rounds of iterations are sketched before I scan and vectorise the motif for machine production. My process is still fairly traditional: I sketch in pencil and pen before cutting the paper by hand using a craft knife. By working primarily with my hands and with real paper, I carry over the same design logic and physical constraints of traditional craft.



To encourage more to learn about paper-cut art, I also host workshops at my home in the Wanchai Blue House to let participants experiment with their own designs. I digitise their sketches before putting them through my Cricut blade-cutting machine. So far the response has been great: people are mesmerised when they see how digital tools are involved; they’re quick to understand that new tools can be utilised even in the creation of something handmade.

One of Nick Tsao’s most popular designs

The biggest challenge so far is scaling my output. I use traditional Chinese red paper; it’s hyper-saturated in colour and has a distinctive matte texture. However, the material is too fragile for most machines to process; I’m currently using the Cricut that I devised at home, but it only allows small-scale production. I’m hoping to find better solutions soon.

It makes me happy knowing my creations add something to the festive celebrations and that people enjoy hanging my works, which are more special than the mass- produced decorations you find in supermarkets. Currently my pieces can be bought from a few boutiques around the city; once I figure out how to increase my production volume I’ll explore more channels to monetise my art. I also hope to experiment with Christmas ornaments this year, using metal instead of paper.