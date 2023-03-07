Painting the Pain: in Conversation with Ukrainian Artists Maria Kulikovska and Artem Volokitin

Ahead of the Resilience: Voices of Ukraine exhibition at Double Q Gallery, two Ukrainian artists talk about seeing the world through the prism of art and asking painful questions.

“[The artist] disturbs, upsets, enlightens, and he opens ways for a better understanding. Whereas those who are not artists are trying to close the book, he opens it, shows there are still more pages possible.” Robert Henri, The Art Spirit

Ernst Gombrich, the Austrian-British art historian, postulated that “in virtue of having looked at an artwork aesthetically, the subject may look aesthetically at other things and scenes as well.” According to the American philosopher Noël Carroll, aesthetic looking is an experience that involves paying attention to aesthetic, expressive or design properties. It’s through this mechanism that art has the power to influence and shape one’s perception of the world.

The aftermath of World War I, as evidenced in the paintings of George Grosz, Otto Dix and Rudolf Schlichter,

left many wondering if the violence and injustice could ever truly be understood. Even today, for better or for worse, provocative art remains a force to be reckoned with; the evocative nature of such pieces inspires a sense of introspection and contemplation, especially when it seems that reality is beginning to unravel – or come crashing before our very eyes. The works of Ukrainian artists Maria Kulikovska and Artem Volokitin, set to debut in Hong Kong at the forthcoming Resilience: Voices of Ukraine exhibition at the Double Q Gallery, certainly inspire a voyage out of our comfort zone.

Kulikovska is a painter and a sculptor whose creations explore the themes of corporeality, femininity, identity and fragility of life in the conditions of constant borders and controlling authorities. She calls her watercolour work “performative paintings”, in which her oft-macabre, oft-nude characters live through their storylines, migrating from one medium to the next while engaging with a plethora of ideas. Her Watercolours on the Paper, Received from Migration Offices, an impressive series of more than 130 pieces, attempt to answer the millennia-old questions “Who am I?” and “Where am I from?” in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Selected works from the series debut on March 14 at the Double Q Gallery.

“[Art] is a platform where we constantly learn from each other not through violence and weapons and dominance, but through the aesthetics of visual language,” says Kulikovska. In 2018, the artist created six sculptures of Venus-like female forms from ballistic soap, blood, semen and the juices of plants. A year later, the installation made an appearance in a Ukrainian-Swiss film The Forgotten, in which Kulikovska, who was playing a pro-Russian journalist, shot at the sculptures from an assault rifle. In June last year her pieces were shelled by militants of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Kulikovska has been creating art all her life. Its poignant nature allowed her to develop the kind of acuity, which she says can sometimes veer into a supernatural premonition. “Sometimes it seems to me I can predict, like a witch, the terrible events that await people. This may also be explained by the fact that my eye is trained to see much that’s ignored in society, to attach importance to it and to question, criticise, analyse, and draw conclusions that can appear as shamanism and predictions.”

Another artist exhibiting in Voices of Ukraine is Artem Volokitin, who paints realistic, neo-baroque sceneries warped in on themselves. In his Multiple Refraction series, which he developed after the invasion of Ukraine, he deconstructs explosions into light and smoke, so that beams of orange and yellow envelop the black clouds, creating an exaggerated sense of speed, scale, perspective and urgency. In a similar vein to Kulikovska’s work, Volokitin’s assumes symbolism of reality inconspicuous to many. “I think the central theme of my work is the deepness and symbolism of the evident,” he explains. “These are details and processes of the reality that many people don’t realise, because of the distinctive obviousness and daily predictability for them. In my view, subconsciousness has the role of a router – it leads to a certain idea.”

“The role of the artist is to ask questions, not to answer them,” Russian playwright Anton Chekhov once said. The questions that concern injustice and violence and make the artist spend days upon days submerged in the topic must inevitably put a strain on their psychological state. Or must it? Yayoi Kusama, for example, has been vocal about using painting to work through her mental distress, creating parallels between obsessively drawing dots and the state of trance. Volokitin describes his process as meditative. “Creativity is a kind of meditation, during which I distance myself from everyday problems and annoying factors,” he says. “Plato wrote, ‘Every idea is a spiritual pregnancy.’ The artist carries it for a long time until it fully matures. Creation is accompanied by relief, and the result brings catharsis.”

Kulikovska is also frank about her process, admitting that the feeling of excruciating pain is crucial for her now, despite desperately wishing for it not to last forever. Not to say that painting and sculpting foster such pain. Instead, they unleash it. “When I paint in watercolour, my nerves seem to calm down,” she explains, “It becomes a little easier for me to master my emotions and pain. It’s like putting everything inside of me in the correct order. It’s somewhat similar to meditation, but during meditation you must do nothing, which is difficult for me. As I work, I calm my emotions and feelings, analysing myself and the world around me.”

Indeed, some of the most brilliant works of art were born out of struggle. And yes, to great regret, we still must rely on provocative art to reveal humanity’s flaws and build an authentic perception of reality in our minds. However, even among artists who have had to suffer devastating horror, there’s still hope. As Kulikovska says, “I think where there’s art and culture, there’s no war. Where people see aesthetics and deep philosophical architecture around them, and have free access to exhibitions and art collections, they will be more sensitive, tolerant and tactful to others, because this is what art teaches us.”