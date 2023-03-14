Watch This Space: Joyce Wang on What “Good” Design Means to Her

Interiors wunderkind and Prestige Women of Power inductee Joyce Wang spends a lot of her time thinking about matters spatial. What works in it. How to extend it. Needing more of it. How to, ultimately, make concrete walls and stretches of emptiness narrate stories worth visiting. And revisiting.

Were you always interested in interior design?

I recall a specific memory of accompanying my mother to Norman Foster’s HSBC building in Hong Kong, rising through the building’s glass underbelly into the impressive atrium of what seemed like an infinite number of storeys. I remember finding it exciting and humbling all at once. Since then and through establishing Joyce Wang Studio, I want my interiors to recreate that same feeling of butterflies in my stomach.

Where do you go for inspiration?

I love being on the trails. It’s where you can get away, gain a different perspective of the city and start to imagine possibilities. Being in the field of spatial design, it seems trite to go on about the importance of space – however, the power of space is boundless. My kids never tire of wandering around an open field. They start to play pretend and imagine an alternative reality. The instinct for adults to do the same in open spaces just comes naturally and I often find my mind wandering.

The Equinox Hotel New York, co-designed by Joyce Wang Studio

What does “good design” mean to you?

When the design is meaningful and lasting. I was also taught at school once upon a time that if you design a great product for a really specific demographic, it will inadvertently benefit more people. Today, our studio will invent a personality to encapsulate the spirit of a space we’re designing and I still think back to this lesson I learned at school: that a space designed with a singular vision can often feel the most generous.

Are there any current design trends you love?

I like the emphasis on the handmade, tactile textures that speak to their origins. You can appreciate the maker’s skill and feel their effort, and when you take that piece out of its original context, it gives some of its soul to the new environment. I also love Crittal glass doors: they’re that rare combination of industrial meets sophistication. They’ve really made a comeback for good reason.

The Botanical Garden spilling out of the Magistracy’s Dining Room

What’s in the pipeline for Joyce Wang Studio?

Hospitality projects in Hong Kong, Singapore, London, France, Chicago and New York. I love working internationally because it exposes the studio to different cultures, priorities and ways of working. We’re constantly learning and evolving with our clients. This year, you’ll see us delving into typologies new to the studio, including retail, resorts and private homes.

Header Photo Courtesy of Tory Ho