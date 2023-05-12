La Prairie and Chankalun on the Making of Light as Air

Commissioned by La Prairie for Art Basel, Light as Air is an art installation by woman neon artist CHANKALUN, which bridges Swiss nature and Hong Kong’s heritage.

To La Prairie, Switzerland is home. And Switzerland is where the light shines most brightly. Its perennially snow-capped Swiss Alps glint in the distance, its icy glaciers gleam beckoningly, and a panoply of lakes and rivers reflect sunlight at every turn. Perhaps it’s only natural that light would be one of the defining pillars of La Prairie, an eternal inspiration that the luxury skincare brand seeks to pay tribute to through artistic collaborations, year after year.

This year at Art Basel in Hong Kong, La Prairie commissioned neon artist Chankalun (Karen Chan) to create a work that would best represent both her own beliefs and those of La Prairie. “We always want to support the young generation, especially female artists, in our approach to art,” says Laurent Christin, the brand’s global brand officer, who was in town for the grand opening.

La Prairie’s Laurent Cristin and Chankalun

“Chankalun has the spirit of audacity. She’s a strong woman and a pioneer. It wasn’t easy for her to learn her craft from the masters, many of whom were men trying to protect the savoir-faire for themselves. We wanted to support and empower women like her to create something for the community that was meaningful to her, to the craft, as well as to ourselves.”

According to the artist’s own statement, the work, titled Light as Air, is a light odyssey to bring clean and pure Swiss air to Hong Kong, simultaneously raising awareness of air pollution in this city while highlighting the pure quality of the substance in Switzerland. “The lightness of air can have two interpretations,” she says. “It can mean the light weight of air. It can also mean light source, which is so central to my work as a neon artist, as well as to La Prairie as an inspiration.”

Like wisps of smoke, Light as Air is also a dynamic piece of art that utilises real-time weather API data to control the movement of light in the neon. If the air quality is good in Montreux, where La Prairie established its first clinic, then the movement of light is slow and soothing. If the air quality is poor, the light flows more erratically.

Light as Air installation at La Prairie House

Broken glass from the neon-making process and production waste from La Prairie’s White Caviar collection have also been incorporated into the gas within the neon to create a unique lighting effect. “We always ask the artists to take sustainability into account in their approach, and the way Chankalun did it with upcycled neon is so amazing,” says Christin. “It really highlighted what we believe in – and what she believes in – in a harmonious way.”

The artworks’ debut also marks the unveiling of La Prairie’s re-innovated White Caviar Pearl Infusion, a potent serum that’s been enhanced to help the skin radiate light and improve its firmness by encapsulating Lumidose into the precious pearls, a high-functioning enzyme that targets skin pigmentation while increasing the density of collagen fibres in the dermis.

This powerful formulation is coupled with a powerful artwork that combines Swiss nature, Hong Kong’s heritage and an important message on sustainability and our environment. La Prairie’s lucky clients can still view a piece of Light as Air at La Prairie House until next month. Chankalun shares a tip: “The best angle to see the art piece is as you come right out of the treatment rooms. Also, you can touch the neon. When neon is installed properly, it’s safe and warm to the touch.”

Glow up and glow on.

(Header image: Chankalun’s Light as Air installation at Tai Kwun)