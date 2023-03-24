Artist Maiko Kobayashi on the Emotive Power of Adorable Characters

You might want to give Maiko Kobayashi’s adorable creatures – all ever-changing with cartoonish doe eyes – a squeeze. But each holds within it nuances and complex emotions, if only you’d take a closer, contemplative look.

There’s a child-like wonder to your creatures. Is there a reason you’re drawn to this aesthetic?

I’ve always been surrounded by lovely creatures like cats and rabbits, so I’ve always been a fan of adorable items and beings. When it comes to transmitting my own emotions into a creative work, the thought of putting any ‘human’ form in the frame has never occurred me. As the ‘human form’ has multiple distinctive features, such as their sex, height, skin … etc. And these features are not exactly fitting to create a cartoon-like creature.





Is creating art and bringing to life your creatures a meditative process for you?

Absolutely. As my thoughts and answers to them emerge on canvases, the creature itself is a visual product of the meditation.

Can you describe your process of creating that seems to involve many layers of painting and re-painting?

I have a tendency to leave markings on the paintings. When it comes to all kinds of ‘human errors’, every strokes is part of the imperfection, including the draft and the line-work. So when it comes to repetitive and overlaid strokes, it is all purposive as I love revealing the texture underneath.





While your artistic statement delves into nuances of interiority and emotions, do you also find inspiration elsewhere?

I love to play music when I’m making art, J-pop or rock band tracks. I think pop songs are the music of the contemporary era; it has a direct reflection of our times and it allows me to be sensual with the whole community. I go back to old tracks from time to time, to feel the contrast in-between now and then, and it has really influenced my paintings.







You’ve once said your creatures represent your own ever-changing feelings. Would you say you’re particularly drawn and/or inspired by feelings of sadness or, perhaps, apathy as the creatures often look quite dejected? Or is there something to be read into the creatures’ expressions?

The impressions of my creatures are not just a reflection of emotions, it’s a duplication of layers upon layers of sentiments. You might not be able to absorb all the senses I’ve delivered at first glance, and the comprehension could differ from each person. It has layers, for instance, emptiness first, then you feel the peacefulness seething through after a long stare. Sometimes my creatures are all recorded in a sobbing impression, but it could also be a state when the sadness has just passed. I hope my audience could have their own elaboration, I hope my images could be a trigger point to their thoughts.

Maiko Kobayashi’s exhibition, A Place for Wandering Hearts, is shown through 1 April at Gallery Ascend, 8B, The Arca, 43 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong