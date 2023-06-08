New Art Exhibitions to Check Out in Hong Kong This June

From jewellery art, to paintings and installations, Hong Kong this June is rife with thought-provoking exhibitions.

Scroll down for all the Hong Kong art exhibitions and galleries to visit this June 2023.

Daniel Brush: An Edifying Journey

When: Until October 2

Daniel Brush: An Edifying Journey at L’Ecole Asia Pacific, School of Jewellery Arts is a commemoration of the late American artist that features works from the 1970s until 2020. Among the objects on show are dazzlingly bright aluminium brooches and diamond-studded ruby necklaces.

L’Ecole Asia Pacific, Unit 510A, 5F, K11 MUSEA Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Shimmer of Memory

When: Until July 19

Shimmer of Memory at Kwai Fung Hin Art Gallery is a solo exhibition by the French-Syrian artist Ziad Dalloul. Comprising 20 oil paintings and works on paper, it explores the delicate relationship between the natural world and metaphysical realm. The captivating landscapes have an ethereal energy that radiates through each piece, leaving behind memories of mankind’s bond with nature.

Kwai Fung Hin Art Gallery, 01-G04 to G05, G/F, Headquarters Block, Tai Kwun 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

Anselm Kiefer: Golden Age

When: Until September 2023

Anselm Kiefer: Golden Age at Villepin is a collection of paintings and sculptures by the German artist, created between 2020 and 2022 and inspired by Greek and historical myths alluding to the peak of human civilisation. Taking cues from German philosopher Ernst Bloch’s The Principle of Hope, Kiefer fashions a utopia with gold foil, acrylic, soil, sediment and lead.

Villepin, G-2/F, 53-55 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

Mirror

When: Until July 15

Mirror at Flowers Gallery is Japanese artist Tomona Matsukawa’s debut exhibition in Hong Kong, featuring paintings and photographs that bridge realism with intertextuality. Matsukawa delves into the relationship between mothers and daughters, and the pressures on children to emulate their parents.

Flowers Gallery, 49 Tung St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Contraflow

When: Until June 30

Contraflow at Kiang Malingue features works by the Indonesian art collective Tromarama that together form a commentary on the digital economy, labour and data. Among the mesmerising pieces on show are the titular work, which features Himalayan salt lamps activated by tweets using the hashtag #power, and the awe-inspiring serpentine sculpture Parade that examines the manipulative role of social media.

Kiang Malingue, 10 Sik On Street, 10 Sik On St, Wan Chai, Hong Kong