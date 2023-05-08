Pearl Lam: Rebel With a Cause

Pearl Lam talks Western media bias, feeling liberated in London and why Hong Kong is now Asia’s art city.

Pearl Lam is back. Back in Hong Kong after an absence of almost two years. “I’ve been in London – I looove living in London. I feel very liberated when I’m there,” she tells me in her husky quasi-aristo British drawl. “At that time, the UK was the first country to not have Covid rules and no masks. It’s that sod-off attitude of the UK that I love.”

Although a frequent visitor to the British capital for years, it was only during the pandemic that she first spent a prolonged period in the city. “It was the first time I saw the true beauty of London. We had clear blue skies every day. I was riding a bicycle around central London with all my friends and there were no cars on the street. It was amazing!”

It doesn’t take long to realise that this freewheeling, liberated rebelliousness is a cornerstone of Lam’s personality. Art collector, patron, gallerist and heiress, she’s every bit as outspoken, original, lettered and opinionated as her reputation would suggest. A genuine trailblazer, she’s a key player in the evolution of Hong Kong’s art scene and is widely regarded as a leading authority on China’s contemporary art market.

Even her career path was initially born out of rebellion. “At first, when I decided to be in the art world it wasn’t because I had a passion for art,” she confesses. “I wanted to be in a career that my father [the late property magnate Lim Por-yen] had no control or influence over. He said I had to become a property developer to be able to support myself. He didn’t know anything about art, which is why I chose it.” Lam says the turning point was when she started work on her first exhibition. “All my cells were alive. I knew from then onwards this was my calling card and what I wanted to do, no matter what.”

It might be difficult for someone recently acquainted with Hong Kong to imagine that, some 20 years ago, the art scene was virtually non-existent. Initially dismissed as a “degenerate delinquent”, her interest in art was seen as a “crazy project” and aroused hostility. “At that time, Hong Kong society had no respect for what I was doing and no understanding of the art world” she says.



Pearl Lam and Artist Zhu Jinshi’s Guanghau Temple (2015)

Defiantly undiscouraged, she continued to forge her own path, opening her first gallery in Shanghai in 2005, with a second in Hong Kong following seven years later. “It’s amazing that since I opened my first gallery in Hong Kong, within 10 years this city has become the second-largest art market in the world. It’s overtaken the UK, which is incredible for a little island like us.” Art collecting, it seems, had become en vogue overnight. “When Hong Kong people decide to do something, decide to build a collection, they do it furiously,” she says.

While such rebelliousness often tends to fizzle out by middle-age, with anarchic tendencies swapped for a house in the suburbs or a job in management consulting, Lam remains steadfastly non-conformist in both her blunt, opinionated nature and her eccentric flair. She still rocks her deep-magenta hair, while her Shanghai flat – complete with a 66-place dining table – was said to house “the wildest interiors in the city”.

We’re chatting on the eve of Art Basel in the private room of her Pedder Building gallery, flanked by quirky furniture and striking art works by Mr Doodle and Zhu Jinshi, while PRs and gallery assistants rush about us. It’s the opening night of the gallery’s Cynthia Polsky exhibition, important clients are in town and Lam’s just been to inspect her Art Basel booth. Long attuned to the gruelling art-fair schedule, a typical year sees her exhibiting in places as far afield as Busan, Singapore, Tokyo Art and London, to name just a few.



Cynthia Polski, Acrylic on canvas (1972)

After the three-year hiatus imposed by Covid, however, this is no ordinary Art Basel week. The stakes are high and the tense atmosphere is palpable. Lam thinks with the long-awaited return of the international art community, it’s necessary to “prove Hong Kong to the world”. Believing the city has been treated “very, very unfairly” by the Western media, she says, “when I’m in the UK or the US and I mention I’m from Hong Kong, they say, ‘Oh, poor you, you’ve lost democracy. What are you going to do with the National Security Law?’ I just sigh and say, ‘Please, go to Hong Kong and have a look for yourself.’”

In 2020, she wrote a piece for London’s Beyond magazine in which she decried the “black-and-white” reporting surrounding the protests and criticised Western media for failing to reflect the sentiments of those on the ground. She says she’s now stopped reading many media outlets: “Nowadays, journalism isn’t even about objectivity. There’s so much fake news you don’t even know what’s true.”

However, Lam does have cause for optimism. It’s the first international Art Basel since the opening of M+, which, according to her, is on a par with Western museums. “Since its opening we’re no longer an art hub but an art centre. Hong Kong has managed to take the lead over Australia and New Zealand, too. We’re the art centre of the whole of Asia. We have a great museum, we have all the galleries, we’ve given platforms to different artists, and we’re bringing Western and Chinese artists here, creating a dialogue. If you go to Singapore,” she adds bluntly, “you don’t feel anything!”

It’s this dialogue that Lam regards as key to lifting misunderstandings between the two cultures. “When I’m in the West,” she says, “I feel a lot of anti-China sentiment.” Believing Asia’s contribution to global culture is often overlooked, she admits that after moving to Shanghai even she held such quasi-colonial attitudes. “Because I was educated in the West, I always thought that Western culture was the best.” Preferring to refer to herself as “Hong Kong-ese”, it took 10 years before she could call herself Chinese after discovering the culture was “rather cool”.

After years in Shanghai and an upbringing between Asia, UK and the US, Lam maintains she’s a bridge between all those cultures and sees herself as a global citizen. “Hong Kong people have this superiority complex. We’re Chinese in our blood, but we don’t know enough Chinese culture. We have to be modest and learn something. It’s the most important way to show we’re open, because Hong Kong is the interception between the West and the East.”

Lam vents her frustration at Western galleries recently favouring British- or American-born Chinese over their mainland counterparts, saying it’s a form of prejudice. “I don’t feel that art is about your passport. I feel that it’s about the artist, whether they’re good or bad – and using a passport to justify it is discrimination. What I’d like to see is the piece of art and what they’re talking about. They might be talking about their own culture, which is far more interesting than looking at a passport.”

Such sentiments are reflected in her recent representation of two “very cartoonish” British artists, Philip Colbert and Mr Doodle. Explaining that it’s a “revelation” for her, as they’re “completely diverted from what I usually do, which is abstract”, she adds that the most enjoyable part of her job is building relationships with artists. “If you can make these artists a success you feel very proud. It’s that satisfaction that I love.”

Philip Colbert

As to Lam’s opinions on a “herd mentality” that may have led to the current widespread interest in art, or whether she feels bitter towards the hordes now jumping on a bandwagon that was so recently dismissed, she’s neither smug nor superior. In her world, there’s a seat for everyone at the table.

“For years at parties, everyone would be talking about golf,” she says. “I was bored, bored out of my mind! And now everyone is talking about art, at least now I can have a conversation. It’s great! Whatever can encourage people to be supportive of culture and teach their children about culture, I think it’s all a good start. If we understood each other’s cultures we wouldn’t have so much misunderstanding.”

As Lam disappears off to attend to the imminent opening of her show, I’m left to quietly reflect on our conversation. I take a subtle joy in thinking about all those who got her wrong, dismissing her as a frivolous degenerate. In that simple act of rebellion against her father and the life he’d planned for her, she turned out a visionary.