Interior Architect Sean Dix Cares About Making You Feel Good

Those marbled bathrooms in IFC? Any Moschino boutique in existence? The sumptuous Chinoiserie accents of Ho Lee Fook? You can thank interior architect Sean Dix for it all.

There’s rhythm to a well-oiled dinner service. It’s a familiar, metered beat that follows a procession of honoured touchpoints: the pleasantries exchanged at the door; the guestbook – or, more likely, iPad – check-in; the “This way, please” entrance, weaving through twittering patrons already mid-menu; and, eventually, “Your seat, madam – can I start you off with some drinks?”

And here’s the beauty of it. We, as cosmopolitan patrons of said dinner services, know this song, know this waltz. We know where we stand, when we sit and, most likely, where the bathrooms are located, approximately. Yet, these very peculiarities that beget a restaurant’s well-oiled-ness inform just the kind of minutiae that preoccupies interior architect Sean Dix’s mind … just so you and I can have our meal, have the experience and have a great time, none the wiser.

Dix Design + Architecture’s portfolio of interior projects – they include a wealth of original Black Sheep concepts; Yardbird, twice over; the second iteration of BaseHall; the renovation of HAKU in IFC – reads almost like a comprehensive itinerary of must-visit epicurean destinations in Hong Kong and nearby parts of Asia. And despite the building blocks of design that fascinate him so, Dix, self-professed Lego child, didn’t grow up dreaming of design. “I don’t even think I understood there was the word ‘designer’,” he says. “I didn’t know anybody who was involved with it. Never heard of it.

Ho Lee Fook Chinoiserie

Waving lucky cats at Ho Lee Fook

Honbo’s neon

Hamburger joint Honbo’s casual interiors

“I went to the Salvation Army, the junk shops, the thrift shops, just looking for cool stuff,” he remembers of his first, unfurnished apartment in southern California. He was 17 years old; he’d just left home without so much as a dime in his pocket. “I was a mod in high school – which, for whatever reason, really took off in the early ’80s in, of all places, San Diego. So there were all these dorky little 16-year-olds with their Vespas dressing in vintage clothes, listening to 1960s R&B. That got me into the whole vintage clothing thing, which got me into vintage records and vintage furniture.

“Back then, nobody knew who the Eames were. I literally thought Charles and Ray were brothers,” Dix says with a laugh.

Steadily, his collection of “super-cheap, but super-cool” furniture grew. And through the process, he essentially thrifted a comprehensive interiors education. Subsequently his purview was nudged that much wider when he enrolled for fine woodworking at a community college. “I started making some simple pieces of furniture,” he says, “very meticulous, very precise but not terribly interesting as a design because, first of all, I didn’t have any training. And, second of all, when you make your own furniture you’re limited by your own skills. And my skills then were pretty limited. I was great at straight lines.”

Mere straight lines led to an obsession that then became an accepted portfolio to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, where Dix double-majored in sculpture and interior architecture. And in between summer and his final undergraduate semester on exchange in Amsterdam’s Reitveld Academie, he had to fill his time with something productive, he supposes. “So, I called up a designer whom I really admire, who was just kind of starting out, just starting barely to get known internationally,” Dix says. “I said, ‘Look, dude, you know, I’m just a student, I don’t know very much but I’d love to work for you. Can you let me come in and work?’”

That designer was Tom Dixon. And the answer was yes.

The soaring interiors at James Suckling Wine Central

More James Suckling Wine Central

Chef Vicky Lau’s Mora

While Dix is quick to cite Dixon, James Irvine and Ettore Sottsass as the industry veterans – “the God of design”, he enthuses about the lattermost – who drilled into him his formative, transformational experiences, what then led the interior architect from designing Moschino boutiques to world-class restaurants is the result of yet another formative encounter … of a different kind.

“From post high-school years until I eventually graduated from university, all I did was work in restaurants,” he says. “I started as a dishwasher, I was a busboy, I was a waiter, I was a bartender.” Eventually, Dix was running the Chicago jazz club Bop Shop, spending his days at the Art Institute and his nights behind the bar. “I draw a lot from that experience. Because when you’ve worked in restaurants, you understand how they flow, how to make them more efficient. I know how to speak the same language … I know you’ve got to put a wait station somewhere. The question is, how can we hide it, so the guest doesn’t see how crappy it looks? Because they always look crappy.”

Because great design, to Dix, is eons beyond the superficiality of what something, some place looks like. “The aesthetics is obviously a fundamental part of the package,” he says, “but it’s actually the last one I work with. Not just in terms of chronology, but also in terms of hierarchy. How something looks is the thing I’m least interested in until the other stuff is nailed down.

Chef Matt Abergel of Yardbird was one of Dix’s first Hong Kong chef-restaurateur clients

The Sheung Wan location is the second iteration of Yardbird, which was originally located on Bridges Street

“I feel so much of design is stuff you don’t really think about,” Dix adds. “The acoustics, the lighting. Of course, from an operational standpoint, the flow, function, how the restaurant team operates within the space. And in parallel with that, how does the guest interact with them? And how does the guest feel when they’re in the space … you need all that first, and then you can decorate it. And then the other pieces start to come together.”

It’s as simple as designing a chair, a self-contained design exercise Dix tasks himself with for almost every single interior project he and his team takes on. “It’s harder for me to choose somebody else’s chair to put into a project than it is to just design the damn thing,” he says. “And I think it helps all my pieces fit together a little bit better, because those chairs were designed in the context of this space.

“It’s utterly different from designing interiors,” he adds, comparing the chair to a haiku if an entire interiors overhaul is a sonnet – or an epic poem. BaseHall 2, one of Dix Design + Architecture’s most recent projects, is one such epic. Rather than follow existing food-court blueprints, where a line of kiosks forms a wall with windows surrounding a perimeter into which seating is then dropped – “which, for a lot of operational reasons, makes a tremendous amount of sense,” Dix admits – BaseHall 2 cares less about straightforward efficiency and much, much more about massaging a sense of discovery. “We still have a wall with windows,” he says, “but with that I thought, OK, let’s angle those walls so you can have a view of each one of those kiosks, looking down the focal point. So they’re not hidden. Everybody’s a little bit visible.”



Interiors at BaseHall 2, which Dix hopes engender a sense

of discovery

And as he assiduously pieces together couplets and limericks that’d become the rhyming structure of his next big design, Dix is currently dreaming of an epic … an Iliad-sized project. “I’d love to sink my claws into an interesting hotel project,” he says; he’d especially love a call from hotelier Ian Schrager of Studio 54 fame. “I think there’s a lot of parallels and a lot of overlaps, but it’s a whole ’nother level of complexity. And I can’t think of a single hotel room

I stayed in that actually works.”

He dreams small, too. Dix is also excited about prototyping a pair of sake cups and pitcher he’s since shown his friend and master sake sommelier, Elliot Faber (Dix Design + Architecture was responsible for designing Faber’s Sake Central).



Sake Central, a haven for the Japanese spirit in PMQ

“Elliot took a look at it and he’s like, ‘Man, this looks really cool, but it doesn’t work. And let me explain to you why it doesn’t work,’” Dix recalls, giddy about receiving constructive criticism. “So he goes through all of these details about tasting and the experience of bringing the liquid into your mouth and where the sake needs to hit your tongue. And so I’m working on the second prototype of that now.”

And at the heart of it all, of every project palm-sized or impressively gargantuan, is a recurring thread of care. Dix, who had earlier answered “cultural anthropology” as an alternate career path for himself, cares. A lot. “I’d love to spend my days just people-watching and figuring out what they’re doing and why they’re doing it,” he says. “There’s a lot of thinking about human behaviour. And what makes people feel good.”