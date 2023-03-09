The Art World: A Jetsetter’s Guide

Whether you’re travelling for the artworks, the people-watching or the parties, pack your bags, because this is where you’ll be headed this year.

With the first full Art Basel Hong Kong since the pandemic bringing droves of international visitors to this city, it seems as if life – at long last – is returning to something resembling normality. Even outside of the art world the ripples are being felt, with hotels filling up, restaurant bookings peaking, and gallerists and socialites getting ready for a packed agenda.

Not only in Hong Kong, but as the buzz surrounding leading art fairs around the world increases in volume, it seems as if everyone wants a piece of the action, whether they’re coming for the art, the people- watching or the parties. Even private-jet companies are offering Art Basel packages in an attempt to capitalise on the influx of wealthy art collectors, top gallerists and members of the beau monde. Fashion brands are taking note, too, staging runway shows or press events during art weeks to woo top-spending culture vultures while they’re in town.

If you’re planning on visiting maybe two or even three such events this year – or even one a month – stay with us as we show you how to art fair like a genuine jet-setter. Oh, do keep up.

Art Basel Hong Kong

MARCH 23-25, HONG KONG CONVENTION AND EXHIBITION CENTRE

One of Asia’s biggest art fairs returns to its former glory with 177 exhibitors from 32 countries and territories. The 2023 edition marks the return of large-scale installations and has grown to include 22 new exhibitors. Best for: gatecrashing gallery parties.

Art Paris

MARCH 30-APRIL 2, GRAND PALAIS

Now in its 25th year, this modern and contemporary art fair is held at the glorious Paris landmark, the Grand Palais, also the setting for the late Karl Lagerfeld’s epic Chanel shows. Best for: discovering local talent, this year the fair is committed to ensuring that more than 60 percent of exhibiting galleries are domestic.

Chicago Expo

APRIL 13-16, NAVY PIERS FESTIVAL HALL

Welcoming 170 international galleries from 36 countries, this contemporary and modern art fair, now in its 10th edition, is helping Chicago contend for the stamp of culture city of America. Take time outside of the fair to explore the city’s world-famous galleries.

Korea Art Busan

MAY5-7, BEXCO EXHIBITION CENTER

Held in South Korea’s second city (also home to the annual film festival in October) for the 12th year, the fair puts both Busan and South Korea on the map as important international cultural hubs. Best for: discovering emerging Korean artists.

FRIEZE NEW YORK

MAY 17-21, THE SHED, MANHATTAN

Sixty-five contemporary and modern galleries will exhibit at this year’s Frieze New York. Focused mainly on New York galleries, it also includes a Frame section dedicated to spaces aged 10 years or younger.

TOKYO INTERNATIONAL ART FAIR

JUNE 23-24, BELLE SALLE, ROPPONGI

Set in central Tokyo’s bustling Roppongi district, which is also home to several galleries, this fair is unique as it invites artists from around the world to come and directly sell their work, encouraging an exchange between them and the buyer. Best for: affordable art.

FRIEZE SEOUL

SEPTEMBER 6- 9 COEX, GANGNAM

2022’s inaugural fair was Frieze’s first venture in Asia, helping to put Seoul on a par with London, LA and New York. Back for a second year, the fair coincides with KIAF Art Seoul, held in the same location. The Focus Asia section is dedicated to solo artist presentations by young Asian galleries.

Frieze London, Frieze Masters

OCTOBER 11-15, REGENT’S PARK

Fast becoming a rival to London Fashion Week, Frieze is one of the most talked- about events in the British capital. As well as the contemporary fair, Regents Park hosts Frieze Masters, which is dedicated to works made before the year 2000. Don’t miss: the large-scale art installations Frieze Sculpture, also in the park.

Art Taipei

OCTOBER 20-23, TAIPEI WORLD TRADE CENTER

One of the oldest such fairs in Asia, Art Taipei was first held in 1992 and has grown into an important event facilitating international art exchange that now hosts 140 galleries. Best for: edgy and exciting avant-garde art.

Art X Lagos

NOVEMBER, DATES TBA, FEDERAL PALACE HOTEL

A leading international fair celebrating and amplifying contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora, ART X Lagos features galleries from Nigeria, Senegal and Uganda, as well as a handful from European and the US. Best for: getting out of your comfort zone.

Abu Dhabi Art Fair

NOVEMBER 22-26, MANARAT AL SAADIYAT

At last, an excuse to visit the awe-inspiring Abu Dhabi Louvre and Guggenheim. Now with 70 participating galleries from the UAE and beyond, the Abu Dhabi Art Fair features specific commissions and installations as well as artworks for sale. Best for: a thought- provoking programme of talks.

ART BASEL MIAMI BEACH

DECEMBER 7-9, MIAMI BEACH CONVENTION CENTER

Now in its 21st year, this international art-scene heavyweight is staged close to the vibrant art-deco architecture of Miami’s South Beach and is the place to see and be seen in for the art cognoscenti, VIPs and influencers. Best for: celebrity- spotting and glamorous parties.