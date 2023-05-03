Things to Do at The French May Arts Festival

As the French May Arts Festival marks its thirtieth birthday, Hong Kong stands poised to become an elegant wonderland; a paradise where art is sovereign. From the dazzling works of revered and burgeoning visual artists, to the breathtaking dance compositions courtesy of Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels, and the enthralling melody of Asian and European virtuosos, this Festival promises to bewitch even the most discerning of audiences.

Here’s what you should expect from the French May Arts Festival:

Virtually Versailles

Venue: Thematic Galleries 3– 5, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department and French May Arts Festival, organised by he Hong Kong Heritage Museum and the Palace of Versailles, with the support of Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Fund, the touring Virtually Versailles exhibition imagines the beacon of enduring French heritage through a digital prism.

The Palace of Versailles is a majestic monument of beauty and grandeur that unites past and present, heritage and future. Through Virtually Versailles, you can now embark on a virtual journey into the world of its estate with an interactive exhibition. Feel the splendour of the palace emitted from your device and experience the magnificence that the French court has to offer like never before. Be enraptured by its mesmerizing decor, take pleasure in its peaceful gardens and marvel at the wonders within its hallways. Now, you can wander through its illustrious Hall of Mirrors, take in the breathtakingly beautiful gardens, and even observe the chamber where Marie Antoinette slept, all from this interactive exhibition. Verily, it will be a journey to never forget.

Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass

Venue: University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong

The University Museum and Art Gallery at the University of Hong Kong was privileged to join forces with the French May Arts Festival in order to showcase the amazing works of twentieth-century painter, Pablo Picasso. In the midst of the 1950s, Roger Malherbe-Navarre’s studios developed the ideas of Jean Crotti’s light boxes by embedding pieces of glass into colorful interpretations of several of Picasso’s compositions (called gemmail, meaning “enamel gem” in French).

The gemmistes had skilfully combined and bound together the various pieces of glass, a feat that astounded Picasso. ‘A new art is born!’ he proclaimed in amazement. Carefully crafted and showcased to exemplify and explore the possibilities of their medium, the results were remarkable. An exclusive private collection was loaned for view at UMAG during the French May Arts Festival in 2023 after a secluded preview at the Landmark. These pieces highlighted some of Picasso’s most renowned works, his painterly compositions masterfully embodied.

Niu Niu and Theo Fouchenneret – Harmony of Two Pianos

Venue: Concert Hall, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

Time: 8pm

In honor of three decades past, French May Arts Festival boldly presents Harmony of Two Pianos, a magnificent piano duet concert by world-renowned pianists Niu Niu and Théo Fouchenneret. Delve deep into the spirit of harmony and exploration as you embark on this extraordinary journey. Revel in the exquisite sounds of Tailleferre’s Toccata and Bizet’s Carmen Fantasy, immerse yourself in Rachmaninov’s Suite No. 2, and experience the two-piano version of Yellow River Piano Concerto. This is a rare opportunity to witness the magnificent interlude between east and west through classical music.

The concert and masterclass were graciously supported by the First Initiative Foundation (FIF). For over a decade, FIF had been devoted to uplifting the Hong Kong community through the arts, music and education, allowing for great benefit to be reaped. The performance would last for approximately 80 minutes of uninterrupted marvel.

Lyrical Encounters

Venue: Opera Gallery

Time: 10am – 7pm

In an exclusive curation for French May 2023, Opera Gallery will present 30 works from the most important French and Chinese artists of the 20th and 21st Centuries.

Highlights include Chinese artist Zau Wou-Ki, who spent many years living in Paris and is renowned for marrying East and West artistic traditions in his work. As well as Georges Mathieu, a French abstract artist who was influenced by Japanese calligraphy. With a focus on artists who have been influenced by one another’s culture, Lyrical Encounters will explore a cross-cultural dialogue.

The exhibition is free to attend and will also show works from Chu Teh-Chun, Feng Xiao-Min and André Brasilier.

Marc Riboud – From France to China

Venue: f22 foto space (The Peninsula Hong Kong)

Dates: May 18th – July 31st

Time: 11am – 7pm

A unique opportunity to see images by famed French photographer Marc Riboud in Hong Kong. Renowned for chronicling the Vietnam War Protests and the construction of the Eiffel Tower, this exhibition From France to China will explore his time spent in the mainland where he continually returned to since his first visit in 1957.

As one of the first European photographers to go to China, Riboud’s spellbinding images will show developments in the mainland from his perspective as he captures the everyday life of its people. Works from both France and China will be on display charting the cultural journey of the two countries and encouraging dialogue. The exhibition is free to attend.

Chinoiserie – An enduring allure of the Far East – Leo Wong Ceramics Exhibition

Venue: Exhibition Hall, Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre

Time: 10am – 9pm

In this exhibition Chinoiserie – An enduring allure of the Far East Hong Kong based ceramicist Leo Wong will interpret the artistic tradition of Chinoiserie, using ceramics to showcase the historical interchange between France and China.

A trend that was made popular in 18th century Europe through increased trade with China, Chinoiserie is a European interpretation of Chinese artistic traditions seen in art, furniture and architecture. Having already made a name for himself through his captivating ceramics inspired by nature, Wong will present this blending of two cultures through a modern perspective.

The exhibition aims to celebrate the contribution of the French May Arts Festival in Asia and is free for all to attend.