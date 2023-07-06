Chris Leung Perfects the Art of Sound at Audio Exotics

At Audio Exotics, Chris Leung passionately demonstrates the difference between listening to music and hearing sound effects, a subtle distinction that often translates into a shockingly transformative experience for his long list of discerning clients.

If you’ve ever wondered what a multi-million-dollar sound system can do, especially in the hands of a seasoned expert like Chris Leung, you’ll only have to pay Audio Exotics a visit. Situated in an inconspicuous commercial building in Sheung Wan, the studio itself is anything but. While its appearance is pretty much exactly what you’d imagine a hi-fi studio to look like – wooden floorboards covered by sound-absorbing rugs, warm ambient lighting, couches centred perfectly for the best acoustics, and walls lined with other sound-diffusing contraptions – the place isn’t there to impress your visual senses, but your auditory.

And impress it does. Within moments of stepping into Audio Exotics – Leung’s first venture into the upper echelons of the audio world after he found himself “funemployed” amid the financial crisis of the 2000s – I was immediately struck by the baritone greatness of Ray Charles. Leung has done his homework: he’d asked me about my favourite tracks before my visit, and kindly prepared a selection of songs and music I was familiar with, making the difference in quality between my humble Bluetooth ear pods and his elaborate, almost steampunk-looking hi-fi system blatantly clear. As someone in his late 20s, I never had the privilege of seeing Charles perform live, but Leung’s system might just have re-created that experience as closely as can ever be achieved. Ray Charles is there in front of me. Not only can I hear his voice, but I can also see him. I can feel him. “This is my time machine,” Leung says with a smile.

As I’ve Got a Woman draws to its conclusion, it’s Dave Brubeck’s turn with Take Five. Once again, I’m instantly transported to a jazz club, the famed musician’s quartet surrounding me with a whole range of tones that harmonise with a synchronicity I’ve never felt with any other sound system I’ve had the luxury of testing. I’ve played the drums for close on 15 years, and I’m convinced there’s a drummer right here in the room playing live, the subtle hums of the cymbals and powerful impacts of the snare drum filling the studio in ways I’ve only heard

a real drum set achieve.

“I’m not about products or brands,” Leung tells me. “I’m here to sell an experience. In the audio world, people consider me a disruptor.” After just two tracks and with Count Basie’s The Queen Bee playing in the background, I don’t doubt that at all. There are plenty of hi-fi buffs and enthusiasts out there who’ve managed to memorise all the biggest brand names on the market, or perhaps even the specs of their equipment, but Leung isn’t in the game to just put fancy – and immensely expensive – gadgets together and call it a day. What he offers is a wealth of knowledge unmatched in Hong Kong, if not Asia or even most of the globe. Thanks to his insatiable appetite to always learn more from professional musicians including composer Elliot Leung, Hong Kong Philharmonic’s Concertmaster Jing Wang and Cantopop star Jason Chan, he’s thoroughly honed his understanding of how these different speakers, tweeters, amplifiers, cables and the whole host of other components come together, communicate with one another and work in harmony, making his services so coveted by clients all across the world, including our own domestic King of Pop, Aaron Kwok.

So if you’re ever ready to embark on this transformative journey, immerse yourself in what feels like a live concert whenever your heart so desires, and budget isn’t an issue, Leung’s Audio Exotics is happy to custom-build your very own hi-fi system, tailored specifically for the acoustics of your home. The time it takes to create the perfect experience varies depending on what your needs are, and it may take several revisions, but after all, good things take time, don’t they?